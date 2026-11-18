“Sometimes, to love... is to let go.”

It felt fitting that a player with the subtlety and craft of Juan Mata, the former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker with a touch softer than candlelight, should bring an end to his glittering career on such a touching note.

There was no grand statement to savor the World Cup or European Championship he won with Spain, no lengthy eulogy remembering his role in Chelsea’s first Champions League win or any explanation for a circuitous swansong which took him to Türkiye, Japan and Australia.

Mata leaned upon those seven words before a simple conclusion: “Thank you, football.” Perhaps the sport should thank him.

Juan Mata’s Winding Premier League Career

Juan Mata made more than twice as Premier League appearances for Manchester United as Chelsea. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Mata put together a curious Premier League career. Despite playing for Manchester United in nine different seasons, his most memorable moments arguably came during two and a half years with Chelsea.

Arriving in 2011 after establishing himself as one of La Liga’s most effective creative outlets for Valencia, Mata rapidly adapted to life in the Premier League. Undoubtedly helped by the fact that his sister was already living on the English south coast in Brighton, the slight 5'7", 10 stone wisp of a winger hit the ground running.

Before scoring in a debut win over Norwich City, Mata warned: “I am not an old-style winger stuck right out on the wing and limited to running at people and getting crosses in.” That was his dad, Juan Sr., who played in Spain. “Watching him play made football look fun. That’s how I wanted football to be for me, too,” Juanín—little Juan, in Asturian Spanish—remembered.

Mata was one of the figureheads of a tactical evolution taking over the Premier League at the time. Following the triumph of Spain at the 2010 World Cup, there was a drive for technical passers in the physical British game. Together with his compatriots David Silva at Manchester City and Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla, Mata embodied that new ideal. “I like to drop inside and get between the lines,” he explained. “I tend not to try to take people one on one; I believe in movement, interchange and being vertical.”

It worked.

Juan Mata never won the Premier League but still left his impact on the competition. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mata was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Season in each of his only two full campaigns in west London, teeing up crucial goals in the Champions League final and Europa League showpiece in consecutive summers. Only two players in the club’s entire history have ever won the award more often; Eden Hazard and Frank Lampard.

Yet, Mata’s career would take a twist when José Mourinho took over in the summer of 2013. By the time the ephemeral forward had returned from injury in preseason, the Portuguese coach who always prioritized physicality “already had his team,” to use Mata’s words.

Chelsea’s adored star would soon be out of the team permanently, joining David Moyes’s Manchester United at the start of 2014. Mata would be a trusted asset for Louis van Gaal only to then find Mourinho as his manager once again in 2016.

Juan Mata’s Career Achievements

World Cup (2012)

European Championship (2012)

Champions League (2012)

Europa League (2013, 2017)

Copa del Rey (2008)

FA Cup (2012, 2016)

EFL Cup (2017)

Turkish Süper Lig (2023)

Japanese J1 League (2023)

What should have been a blow to morale for most other players was taken as an opportunity for Mata. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that, when we met again in Manchester years later, I was able to stay at Old Trafford and be important for Mourinho there,” he would reveal.

Only four forwards made a century of appearances for Manchester United under Mourinho: Mata was one of them.

That sense of acceptance is typical of the thoughtful Spaniard who grew up just trying to have fun on the pitch. When Mata was still at United in 2017, he was the face of the Common Goal launch that saw him pledge 1% of his salary to charities. Several of his Manchester United colleagues joined him in that cause, as well as Mourinho.

“I never felt any bitterness toward anyone,” Mata has always insisted. “That’s not how I was raised.” Few could possibly feel bitterness toward Mata.