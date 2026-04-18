Man Utd Injuries, Suspensions: Every Player Ruled Out of Crunch Chelsea Clash

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick admitted that he was “massively disappointed” about the decision to uphold the suspensions sidelining his first-choice center back partnership, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez, but was full of praise for their potential stand-in, Ayden Heaven.

“I think Ayden’s in a good place,” Carrick told assembled media ahead of United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday evening. “Well, I know he’s in a good place. He’s obviously still young and he’s progressing through the early stages of his career, so I think it’s pretty natural for him to play some games and maybe not some others.”

Heaven had started eight successive Premier League fixtures for United, benefitting from the demand of center backs created by Ruben Amorim’s back-three system, before finding himself swiftly sidelined after the change of management. The 19-year-old has amassed a grand total of 15 minutes split across four cameos since Carrick’s appointment in the middle of January.

“He’s training really well, he’s learning, he’s listening, he wants to improve,” Carrick declared, hinting heavily that it would be Heaven to line up alongside Leny Yoro at Stamford Bridge with the teasing line: “I’ve got no worries. He went away and played with England a couple of weeks ago and done well, so yeah, [he’s] looking forward to the game, for sure.”

Unfortunately for Carrick, the middle of defense is not his only area of concern.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed under Michael Carrick. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Absence: Knock

Knock Return date: April 18 (vs. Chelsea)

Kobbie Mainoo’s absence for Monday’s dismal 2–1 defeat to Leeds United was abundantly apparent. The hosts failed to exert any sort of sustain control against a set of rivals all to eager to thrive amid the chaos. Manuel Ugarte spent most of the match hiding from the ball, leaving Casemiro to fend for himself in the midfield soup.

Carrick would not confirm Mainoo’s return for the trip to Chelsea, only revealing that the academy graduate had done “little bits” in training. Given the team’s dire dip in form without Mainoo, Carrick may be inclined to rush him back.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was unimpressed with the ruling. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Absence: Suspension

Suspension Return date: April 27 (vs. Brentford)

Much to Carrick’s frustration, Maguire will miss Saturday’s clash after being handed an extended punishment for his allegedly explicit comments towards the refereeing team in last month’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Maguire maintains that he was describing the general situation a “f-----g joke,” rather than any specific match official. However, that defense didn’t wash with the FA, who have sidelined the England international for the Champions League qualification showdown.

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martínez was sent off for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Absence: Suspension

Suspension Return date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Everyone associated with Manchester United may not have been able to believe that Martínez had been sent off for a tug of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s man bun but the referee has since received the backing of the Football Association.

Martínez’s ban will stand for the trip to Chelsea and the club’s next two matches as well. United host Brentford next Monday before a derby with Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 3.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu has been out for the long term. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Absence: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Return date: May 3 (vs. Liverpool)

One of the most positive morsels of news to emerge from United’s extended absence from any competitive action over the Easter break was the imminent return of Patrick Dorgu. Few players performed brighter across Carrick’s opening two games than the hard-running wide man before he pulled up with a serious hamstring strain against Arsenal.

However, Dorgu did not make the bench against Leeds United and Carrick confirmed he would also sit out Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.

“He’s going well, he’s rehabbing well, he’s kind of on track, but he’s not with us in terms of training yet,” the United boss warned. “But he’s back on the pitch, as I’ve already said, so that's positive, that he’s doing really well.”

Matthijs de Ligt

A back injury has caused chaos for Matthijs de Ligt. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Absence: Back injury

Back injury Return date: Unknown

Manchester United’s forgotten man risks being completely written out of this season’s story. A persistent lower back injury has kept Matthijs de Ligt sidelined since November. With no return in sight, it remains to be seen when, or if, the Dutch international will pull on a Manchester United shirt again.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC