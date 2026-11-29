It’s now three games without a win to start life at Manchester United for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who confessed the job has been “tougher than expected” in its first few weeks.

Four-goal defeats to Liverpool and Brentford came either side of a dramatic 2–2 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League that has left United in utter chaos, with fans left wondering where their next win will come from—or if they will ever taste victory again.

The 4–0 loss to Brentford on Saturday was particularly bruising for Pochettino, who did not shy away from the challenge he faces turning things around.

“We knew how big of a job this was,” he said. “This can happen when the confidence is low.

“When we conceded the first shot on target, we concede. It was tough for the players to respond. We are disappointed; it’s so painful, the result. Four shots on target, four goals. We need to keep the pain inside. But we need to lift the players.

“The only way we can change is by keep pushing.”

December leaves United with no other choice but to keep pushing, with no fewer than seven matches left to play before the end of the year.

Man Utd’s Next Five Games Across All Competitions

Man Utd need a win soon. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

United have no real time to lick their wounds. Wednesday brings a trip to Newcastle United, who may be on a mixed run of form but did battle to a 2–2 draw with league leaders Arsenal last weekend. Few teams enjoy playing away at St James’ Park.

If United are still hunting Pochettino’s win beyond that, the fixture-deciding deities may offer some help. Coventry City come to Old Trafford on Dec. 5 seeking perhaps the biggest shock in club history and a result that would do wonders for their own battle against relegation.

RB Leipzig at home is next up in the Champions League. The German side are dangerous but sit below United in the standings after five games, having tasted defeat three times. Two of those losses did come against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Pochettino will hope that his side’s next game, a trip to Crystal Palace, is no longer significant by this point. The Eagles have been propping up the Premier League this season and defeat at Selhurst Park would send United’s crisis into overdrive.

United need to have built some form over these four games, because a trip to Arsenal awaits on Dec. 20. This current iteration of the Red Devils has no chance in that fixture, giving Pochettino three weeks to turn things around.

Fixture Date Competition Newcastle (A) Dec. 2 Premier League Coventry (H) Dec. 5 Premier League RB Leipzig (H) Dec. 8 Champions League Crystal Palace (A) Dec. 13 Premier League Arsenal (A) Dec. 20 Premier League