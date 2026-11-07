Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Carrick Puts Faith in Youngster

Things finally appear to be looking up for Manchester United, who produced a stunning late comeback in midweek to secure a 3–2 victory over AS Roma in the Champions League.

Keeping that momentum going, however, will be no easy feat. Aston Villa are next up, with Unai Emery’s side traveling to Old Trafford on Sunday for a Premier League showdown that promises to be another stern test of United’s credentials.

For Michael Carrick, the stakes remain incredibly high. While the victory over Roma may have bought him some breathing room, the pressure is far from gone, and another disappointing result would only intensify the scrutiny surrounding his position.

With precious points on the line, getting his team selection right against the Villans could prove crucial. Unfortunately for Carrick, a mounting injury list, with as many as seven players potentially unavailable, makes that task considerably more complicated.

Here’s how United could line up against Villa.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

GK: Senne Lammens—Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, Lammens’s place between the sticks is seemingly cemented. Much of United’s defensive shortcomings can hardly be pinned on the Belgian, who should retain his starting spot.

RB: Leny Yoro—The Frenchman has gradually settled into a somewhat unfamiliar role at right back, with injuries elsewhere in the defensive unit forcing Carrick to improvise.

CB: Ayden Heaven—Lisandro Martínez is suspended for Sunday’s clash, opening the door for young Ayden Heaven to retain his place after starting against Roma.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is facing a late fitness test after picking up a hamstring issue, but there is optimism that he will be fit enough to start.

LB: Diogo Dalot—Luke Shaw is sidelined until after the international break, while Patrick Dorgu is only just returning to full fitness. That leaves Dalot as Carrick’s most likely option at left back, despite it not being his preferred position.

CM: Youri Tielemans—An injury to Carlos Baleba means Tielemans is almost certain to get the nod against his former side. Villa know all too well how dangerous the Belgian can be when given time and space on the ball, although United may look to exploit his lack of mobility in midfield.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo put in a decent shift against Roma, showcasing some wonderful close control and composure in a congested midfield. That should be enough to retain his place.

RW: Shea Lacey—With Marcus Rashford expected to miss out and Amad Diallo having struggled against Roma, youngster Shea Lacey could be handed a surprise opportunity on the right wing after catching the eye off the bench.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Even when he isn’t at his best, Fernandes remains virtually undroppable for this United side. The captain’s ability to unlock defenses, create something out of nothing and turn a game on its head in an instant makes him indispensable.

LW: Matheus Cunha—United’s hero against Roma, Cunha delivered a sensational performance, scoring twice—including the dramatic late winner—and providing an assist. Carrick will be hoping the Brazilian can carry that confidence into the weekend.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—With Benjamin Šeško still sidelined, Mbeumo looks almost certain to lead the line against Villa. His contributions this season, however, have been somewhat sporadic.