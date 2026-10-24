Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Major Fernandes Decision Made

Pressure is reaching unbearable levels for Michael Carrick and his players as they prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United have played their last three matches on the road, but they return to Old Trafford with the aim of ending a seven-game winless streak across all competitions. The embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Como midweek was the ultimate low point of a disastrous run of performances and results.

Carrick’s life has been made all the more challenging by injuries across his roster, with some high-profile names set to miss Bournemouth’s visit. Therefore, the Red Devils aren’t able to make many changes from a disastrous evening in northern Italy.

Here’s how United could line up this weekend.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian looked on in disbelief as the defense ahead of him was frequently sliced to pieces by Como’s fluid forward line. He needs much better protection against Bournemouth.

RB: Leny Yoro—Yoro was absent on Wednesday through suspension, but he’s available for United’s next domestic test. He could enter the team at right back to help solidify a misfiring backline.

CB: Harry Maguire—United have conceded 10 times during their three most recent home matches against Bournemouth—two 3–0 defeats preceding a chaotic 4–4 draw. They need an imposing performance from Maguire to prevent further disaster.

CB: Ayden Heaven—After missing the last two matches through illness, Heaven could be immediately reintegrated into the starting lineup. With Lisandro Martínez potentially injured and Matthijs de Ligt being eased back into the action, Carrick might be forced to call upon the 20-year-old.

LB: Diogo Dalot—Noussair Mazraoui was among United’s worst performers midweek, with the Moroccan playing the first half at left back. Dalot could replace him to make room for Yoro’s introduction.

CM: Youri Tielemans—Despite Tielemans being an undeniably clever signing at the time, he’s done nothing to alleviate United’s glaring problems in midfield. Perhaps a partnership with the more cautious Carlos Baleba can benefit the Belgium international.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Carlos Baleba—Within 12 minutes of his arrival off the bench against Como, Baleba had gifted the hosts their third goal of the game with a terrible pass. He can’t afford to make any such mistakes against Bournemouth.

RW: Amad Diallo—Perhaps the only United player who left the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia with their dignity intact, Carrick desperately needs Amad’s infectious energy and dynamic dribbling against the Cherries.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Carrick has refused to rule out stripping Fernandes of the captaincy after his extraordinary rant on Wednesday, during which he criticized his manager and the coaching staff. For now, however, his place in the XI seems secure.

LW: Matheus Cunha—United are still waiting for Cunha’s campaign to spark into life. Whether as an attacking midfielder, false nine or left winger, the Brazilian has struggled to make his mark.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—With Benjamin Šeško still injured, Mbeumo appears likeliest to lead the line against Bournemouth. He’s United’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals.