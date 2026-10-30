Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Fernandes Returns for Critical Clash

To the surprise of many, Michael Carrick remains Manchester United manager heading into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea—but he might not survive a defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils head to west London to take on a Chelsea side also reeling off the back of successive defeats—one of which was a rare home loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Their sense of progress under Xabi Alonso has proven to be no more than a false dawn, with plenty still unconvinced by the new manager.

Meetings between these two clubs used to define Premier League campaigns, but a far sorrier iteration awaits punters this weekend. Two under-fire managers lock horns at Old Trafford, with Carrick, in particular, desperately needing respite.

Here’s how Carrick could set United up against the Blues.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian didn’t cover himself in glory last weekend, yet there‘s unlikely to be a change between the posts.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot’s role in possession against Bournemouth hurt the hosts in attack, so a return to the favored right side is surely inevitable for the Portugal international.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire, who captained United in the absence of Fernandes against Bournemouth, will be grateful for João Pedro’s absence on Saturday. Chelsea are a different team when the Brazilian isn’t in the side.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine is imperfect and is having a difficult season, but he could at least set the tone with a strong challenge or two. He’s certainly more capable than young Ayden Heaven.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—Luke Shaw’s injury is a significant one, forcing Carrick to operate with a hand tied behind his back. Mazraoui could start on Saturday and shift infield to form a back three in possession, liberating Dalot on the opposite flank.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—United’s summer business focused on strengthening in midfield, yet Mainoo remains the most dynamic option at Carrick’s disposal. A return to fitness could lead to an immediate return to the XI.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Carlos Baleba—A partnership comprising Baleba and Mainoo appears the most exciting and balanced on paper.

RW: Amad Diallo—Carrick may fancy reverting to a counterattack-first approach on Saturday, handing Amad a big role to play out of possession and in transition. The Ivorian is unspectacular, but he’s at least a diligent operator.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Was understandably dropped last weekend after his comments post-Como defeat, but Man Utd are just a poorer version of their already underwhelming selves when Fernandes isn’t in the mix. The captain has cleared the air with his manager and is set to return to the team against Chelsea.

LW: Matheus Cunha—With Marcus Rashford still battling injury, Carrick must pivot to an out-of-form Cunha with plenty to prove.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—The full extent of Benjamin Šeško’s shin injury was disclosed this week, and now there’s talk of the club pursuing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January. For now, Carrick will trust Mbeumo to lead the line.