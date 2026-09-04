Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Hat Trick Hero Fernandes Leads Attack

Manchester United were humiliated during their first away day of the campaign as they suffered a shock 2–0 defeat to Hull City, but they responded with an emphatic 5–2 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’s hat trick.

Sunday’s trip to Everton will offer another stern test of United’s credentials just a few days before their Champions League return, and Michael Carrick has some awkward selection headaches as he prepares to juggle domestic and European duties for the first time.

Here’s how United, fresh from signing long-term target Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, could line up.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Man Utd may not change their winning formula.

Pick Your Man Utd Starting XI!

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian hasn’t been offered a great deal of protection by his defense this season, but he did keep one of his eight Premier League clean sheets at the Hill Dickinson last term.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Tyrique George or Jack Grealish will keep Dalot busy this weekend, with both boasting quick feet capable of hurting the Portuguese defender.

CB: Harry Maguire—No striker has a higher expected goals (xG) per 90 total than Thierno Barry (1.17) this season, and it’s Maguire’s job to stifle the towering center forward on Merseyside.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez returned to the lineup last time out in place of Ayden Heaven, but did little to bolster a defense which has looked alarmingly porous this season.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw deservedly received criticism after being bamboozled for Ipswich’s opener, but he should have fewer issues against an Everton side which has just lost Iliman Ndiaye down the right wing.

CM: Youri Tielemans—After his disappointing debut against Hull, Tielemans raised his standards in the battle with Ipswich. He will need to up his level yet again on Sunday, given the physicality of Everton’s engine room.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo marked his return to the XI with an incredibly classy performance which served as a warning to new midfield signings Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Despite getting on the scoresheet last time out, questions persist over the consistency of Mbeumo’s end product. Nobody has a higher xG than the Cameroon international’s 2.3 in the Premier League this term, yet eight players have scored more than him.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain’s clinical treble against Ipswich was a reminder of his unmatched influence in a red jersey. Everton will have to double up on Fernandes to stop him conjuring similar magic.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Dec. 2024 was Rashford’s most recent Old Trafford appearance in the Premier League prior to the Ipswich triumph. The Englishman’s reintegration is going swimmingly after a lively performance which was unfortunate not to yield a goal.

ST: Matheus Cunha—Benjamin Šeško is United’s long-term No. 9, but Carrick will be loathed to drop Cunha after an encouraging display last time out.