Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Rashford Returns Against Favorite Opponent

Bragging rights and three precious points are on the line when Manchester United host local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday.

The Red Devils have made an unspectacular start to their domestic campaign, with their thrashing of Ipswich Town sandwiched in between a shock defeat to Hull City and frustrating draw with Everton. They were at least able to run up the score during their Champions League return midweek, firing four unanswered goals past Azerbaijani debutants Sabah FK.

Michael Carrick named a strong starting lineup despite the weak nature of United’s opponents on Thursday, meaning few changes are predicted for City’s arrival. He does have a dilemma in his forward line, however, and a question mark at left back.

Here’s how United could line up at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Benjamin Šeško could make way for Marcus Rashford.

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian was simply a bystander when Sabah came to town, but a much busier outing is projected when facing City’s fearsome forward line.

RB: Diogo Dalot—City boast a myriad of wide forwards capable of causing Dalot major issues, with Antoine Semenyo and Iliman Ndiaye both stellar options in lieu of the injured Jérémy Doku.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire won’t face a tougher test than Erling Haaland all season. While he kept a clean sheet against the Norwegian in the most recent Manchester derby, the City striker has eight goals and three assists in 10 appearances against United.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez was on the scoresheet midweek as he earned a clean sheet on his third consecutive start of the season, but keeping Haaland and Co. at bay is an entirely different proposition.

LB: Luke Shaw—“We’ll have to see.” Those were the ominous words of Carrick when quizzed about Shaw’s fitness, but his absence from the Sabah victory was likely to ensure he’s ready to take on compatriot Phil Foden this weekend.

CM: Youri Tielemans—After a shaky debut at Hull, Tielemans has looked sharper when partnered by Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room. The Belgian will play an important role bridging attack and defense on Sunday.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The academy graduate, who scored in the 2024 FA Cup final win over City, is in terrific form at the start of the new campaign, oozing class in each appearance.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—After blanking at the MKM Stadium, Mbeumo earned redemption with strikes against Ipswich and Everton, and he added an assist to his season tally against Sabah.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—If Fernandes plays well, United play well. The captain scored a hat trick during his last Premier League appearance at Old Trafford and will be absolutely essential to derby day delight.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rested as a precaution midweek, Rashford is ready to return against a familiar foe. No current Premier League team has conceded more to the Englishman than City (seven times in 23 meetings).

ST: Matheus Cunha—Carrick has a tough call to make in the No. 9 position. Benjamin Šeško has scored in successive matches, but the Slovenian is still working his way back to full match fitness. If only one of him and Cunha starts against City, it’s likely to be the Brazilian.