Man Utd Star Takes Swipe at Man City, Arsenal With Premier League Title Declaration

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount insisted the Red Devils have the “mentality” and talent to win the Premier League title sooner rather than later.

The England international, whose time at Old Trafford has been disrupted by multiple injuries, did not shy away from putting the highest of pressure on United amid the team’s resurgence—and he even took aim at the biggest clubs in the Premier League along the way.

“I have a goal of winning the Premier League,” Mount said. “I’ve won the Champions League already, but can we do that? Yes, I think we can as a group.

“It may seem a little bit far away, but you have to have that mentality to really push yourself as a group. We’ve shown what we can do against the big teams already this season: Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal.”

Indeed, United bested Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal this season, as well as Chelsea twice under the leadership of both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick. For a squad many still believe has not reached its full potential, the future is bright for the first time in a long time at Old Trafford.

Mount Eager to Contribute to the Team’s Title Push Next Season

Mason Mount has yet to make a true impact at United. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Although United’s inconsistent start to the season under Amorim put them out of contention for the Premier League title, their return to form under Carrick has all but secured Champions League soccer in 2026–27, a worthy consolation.

“Yeah, I think we have the quality,” Mount said of the team’s chances of hoisting silverware in the near future. “We haven’t had loads of games this season, so maybe it’s been easier. Next season we have a lot more games, but that’s what you want as a player. That’s what you want as a big club.

“You need big games: Old Trafford, Champions League under the lights, having that pressure of performing and winning games. It’s so important, and that’s what we love as players. The fans deserve it.”

Mount, who spoke after hosting a special Make-A-Wish experience for 11 children at St George’s Park, joined Man Utd in 2023–24, but has only made 69 total appearances, scoring just seven goals along the way. Fully focused on his fitness and preparing to hit the ground running next season, the 27-year-old has high hopes for playing a larger role in his fourth campaign in a red shirt.

“Hopefully, I can be a massive part of [a title charge] moving forward next season,” Mount continued. “There are going to be a lot more games next season. I will always back myself. I know what I’m about and know what I can bring, especially to the group. I’m a bit older now, I’ve got more experience.”

Mount Backs Carrick for Permanent Job at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick is proving he can do the job. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United have yet to make much noise about who their manager will be next season, having only hired Carrick as their interim boss through the end of the season. The Englishman is the favorite to keep his post, though, after his great results with the same squad that massively struggled under Amorim’s watch.

Mount admitted he doesn’t know what will happen in regards to Carrick’s future, but he had nothing but praise for the manager.

“From my point of view, he’s been brilliant, speaking to me, I really like the way he works, the way he sees the game. We’ll see what happens, but you can see the way we play and how we’ve performed since he’s been in, and the position we’re in now, and we’re really pushing on.”

United sit third in the league with 61 points and have only lost two games since Carrick took over. It’s been a stellar audition from the 44-year-old, but recent reports claim he has some competition from Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Vitality Stadium at the end of the season.

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