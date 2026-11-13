Man Utd ‘Strike Deal’ With Mauricio Pochettino, Contract Length Revealed

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Old Trafford is imminent. The Argentine boss is reportedly set to sign a deal that ties him to Manchester United for the foreseeable future, taking Michael Carrick’s place on the touchline.

According to The Athletic, Pochettino will ink a two-and-a-half year contract with the Red Devils that runs until the conclusion of the 2028–29 campaign.

After weeks in limbo, United fired Michael Carrick on Thursday following a dreadful start of the season that has the Premier League giants sitting in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years.

Pochettino emerged as the favorite to succeed Carrick since the start of the November international break and reports soon indicated a deal was being “finalized” to make the 54-year-old United’s new manager, ending a 10-year saga of incessant links.

United are expected to pay in the region of $10 million to trigger Pochettino’s buyout clause in the four-year contract renewal he signed with the U.S. men’s national team a little over three months ago.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the U.S. Soccer Federation has already given its green light to the move, and an announcement could be made official as early as Friday, per The Athletic. Still, Pochettino is expected to manage the Stars and Stripes in their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie against Haiti before arriving in Manchester.

Glazers Led Man Utd’s Charge to Land Mauricio Pochettino

Avram Glazer (left) and the rest of the Glazer family have recently allowed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his sporting structure to make decisions at Manchester United. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Man Utd’s sporting decisions have been almost exclusively handled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, sporting director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada after the former completed a deal to buy somewhere in the region of 28% of the club’s ownership shares in 2024.

The Glazer family remain Man Utd’s majority owners but had seemingly taken a step back when it came to decision making—until now.

According to Ben Jacobs and Sean O’Brien of talkSPORT, the Glazers “spearheaded” United’s pursuit of Pochettino and pushed for the Argentine boss to become Carrick’s replacement.

Other candidates were in consideration, namely former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, but the Daily Mail report the Glazers intervened and made Pochettino the top priority.

After stints at Southampton, Spurs and Chelsea, Pochettino will return to England tasked with turning around United’s nightmare start of the season. He is in line to become the second manager United appoint during the November international break in the last three years, following in the footsteps of Ruben Amorim in 2024.

Barring a last-minute collapse, Pochettino is expected to be at the helm when Man United visit bitter-rivals Liverpool when Premier League action resumes on Nov. 22.