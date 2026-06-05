Why Ederson’s Arrival Was Just the Start of Man Utd’s ‘Aggressive’ Transfer Strategy

Manchester United made Brazilian midfielder Éderson their first signing of the summer transfer window, but he certainly won’t be the last, with reportedly at least four more new faces expected to land at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils moved quickly and signed Éderson from Atalanta for a $47 million (£35 million, €40.5million) fixed fee, plus $5 million in (£4 million, €4.5 million) in potential add-ons. The Brazilian is expected to undergo a medical in the coming weeks to officially sign a four-year deal—with an option for another year—as Man Utd land their long-time target to replace the departing Casemiro.

Éderson represents Man Utd’s first signing of the Michael Carrick era but he’s also just the start of what will be a busy summer for the Red Devils, who want to add four more reinforcements for 2026–27, according to The Times.

The mood surrounding Man Utd dramatically improved after an impressive second half of the term under Carrick, increasing expectations for what’s to come in 2026–27. In order to compete for silverware, reinforcing the squad is a must, but there are specific areas United are keen on addressing.

The Positions Man Utd Are Looking To Reinforce

United is eager to add quality reinforcements for Michael Carrick’s side to take the next step. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Securing a midfield reinforcement to replace Casemiro was United’s biggest need, but Éderson might not be the only central midfielder that joins the club this summer, especially if Manuel Ugarte’s expected departure materializes. Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonalli and Matheus Fernandes are among the Premier League midfielders linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The entire left flank is an area United are looking to fortify this summer, per The Times. Newcastle left back Lewis Hall remains high on the list of United’s targets, and acquiring a new left winger is also on the agenda. PSG’s Bradley Barcola and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão have been signaled as potential alternatives.

Signing a new center forward could also be on the cards to supply depth at the position behind Benjamin Šeško. Joshua Zirkzee is expected to leave the club, and United collected $58.1 million (£43.2 million) from Rasmus Højlund’s permanent move to Napoli, which helped fund their move for Éderson, but it also left them thin at the center forward position.

Other market opportunities will be explored, but The Times indicate that the Red Devils will also turn to their academy prospects and give some exciting talents the chance to prove themselves in a season where United will have to navigate a busy schedule that includes the return of Champions League soccer.

Man Utd CEO Gives Insight to Summer Transfer Strategy

Omar Berrada has a clear plan in mind for Man Utd’s summer business. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The Red Devils completed five signings during the 2025 summer window. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Senne Lammens and Šeško were key contributors in their debut season and teenager Diego León is one to watch for the future.

It was a successful window overall for Man Utd, and Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada recently revealed the club will follow the same strategy during the 2026 summer window.

“I think the template for what we did last summer will be replicated in many ways,” Berrada told the Inside Carrington Podcast. “You always go into a window and you don’t know how you’re going to come out of it. But you have to be really prepared, you have to have a clear plan, you have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen.

Senne Lammens was named the Premier League transfer of the season. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

“And you also have to be prepared for any eventualities. There could be exits that we weren’t expecting, there could be opportunities in the market. So, we have to be ready, we have to be agile and flexible.

“But we have a clear plan, and what we saw last season is a good way forward. We want a mix of experience and youth. We want a mix of players that have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also with players that are doing very well outside of the Premier League.

“But we will always do it [transfers] within our terms and ensuring that whatever decision we take is not just for the short term but also for the long term.

“We have a plan, we know what we can invest, and we have to stick to that.”

With Barreda saying Man Utd’s 2025 summer signings “worked out really well” and admitting the plan is to replicate that same strategy a year later, there seems to be merit to claims that Éderson is one of five total reinforcements that could make Old Trafford their new home this summer.

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