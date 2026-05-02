Man Utd vs. Liverpool: Three Key Battles That Could Decide Vicious Rivalry

Old Trafford is the stage for the return of one of England’s fiercest rivalries this Sunday, Liverpool the visitors for Manchester United in the Premier League.

The stakes appear slightly lower than they would have been had this clash arrived several weeks ago, with both clubs almost certain to secure Champions League qualification with a top-five finish come the campaign’s conclusion. However, bragging rights are the priority this weekend.

Man Utd currently possess them after winning 2–1 at Anfield back in October, but Liverpool were victorious on their previous trip to Old Trafford—Arne Slot’s debut in this fixture yielded a 3–0 win last term.

Sunday’s encounter is finely poised with just three points separating the rivals, and individual brilliance could decide this fixture’s 246th installment.

Here are three key battles that might prove pivotal in Manchester.

Bruno Fernandes vs. Ryan Gravenberch

Bruno Fernandes is on fire. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch was the recipient of last season’s Premier League Young Player of the Season award, but it’s Bruno Fernandes who appears increasingly likely to be honored this term. After his 19th assist of the term in Monday’s win over Brentford—one off matching the all-time division record for a single campaign—United’s skipper is now the front-runner to win the league’s Player of the Season for 2025–26.

Few could begrudge him the accolade given his astonishing displays through thick and thin for the Red Devils. Not only do his assist numbers astound, he’s managed eight Premier League goals alongside a league-high 114 chances created—nearly double the next most creative player in the division. Stop Fernandes and you have won half the battle.

That’s the unenviable assignment handed to Gravenberch this weekend, with a helping hand from Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpool’s double pivot. The Dutchman has operated beneath last term’s dizzying standards, but has still been one of his side’s more consistent performers—hardly the toughest task given Liverpool’s struggles.

Handling Fernandes was something Gravenberch struggled to do during the reverse fixture at Anfield. Hooked after an hour on a difficult day for the midfielder, he was unable to prevent United’s captain from conjuring his magic. Fernandes created three chances, grabbing an assist and managing 12 passes into the final third.

Gravenberch has a shot at redemption this weekend.

Dominik Szoboszlai vs. Casemiro

Dominik Szoboszlai has been head and shoulders above his teammates this term. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Where would Liverpool be without Dominik Szoboszlai this season? The answer: in big trouble.

Undoubtedly Liverpool’s standout player this season—and recipient of five of the club’s eight Player of the Month awards—Szoboszlai has been the orchestrator of his side’s best performances. Much like Fernandes, he’s so often the difference-maker when those around him have an off day.

With 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s chief creator, and Slot will be reliant on his artistry at Old Trafford. With Hugo Ekitiké missing through injury and Mohamed Salah also out, even more attacking burden falls on the Hungarian’s broad shoulders.

The difficulty for Szoboszlai this weekend will be his upcoming opponent. During his penultimate home match for United, Casemiro will be the man assigned the responsibility of shackling Liverpool’s No. 8.

Casemiro has often garnered attention for his attacking performances this season, appearing with regular and timely contributions in the final third, but the key to his resurgence has been the return to his imperious best from a defensive standpoint.

Kobbie Mainoo’s reintegration has allowed Casemiro to focus on his defensive duties and few have been able to overcome his immense experience and intelligence in recent months. Szoboszlai will be the next to try.

Alexander Isak vs. Harry Maguire

Alexander Isak could truly announce himself at Old Trafford. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

A nightmarish debut season for Premier League record signing Alexander Isak is drawing to its end. A combination of unmanageable expectation and injury has prevented the Swede from impressing, but there is still time for a mini flourish to finish the campaign on a high. After his fourth Liverpool goal in last weekend’s victory over Crystal Palace, he boasts a few more chances to contribute.

A deadly performance at Old Trafford would certainly earn Isak some much-needed redemption. While the ex-Newcastle United striker has an underwhelming record in past fixtures with United—just one goal in nine appearances—a timely confidence boost will hand him belief heading into Sunday’s match.

Harry Maguire, the match-winner in October’s clash, made his return from suspension against Brentford, but United still looked susceptible at the back. Igor Thiago was profligate at Old Trafford, but he made life incredibly tough for Maguire and his fellow defenders. He’s not the first towering No. 9 to achieve that feat, Dominic Calvert-Lewin also caused chaos during Leeds United’s recent Old Trafford victory.

If Isak can follow Thiago and Calvert-Lewin’s blueprint and also apply a finishing touch, he would go some way to winning over Liverpool supporters.

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