Man Utd vs. Man City Combined XI: Three United Players Make the Cut

For much of the past decade, Manchester City were streets ahead of their great rivals, Manchester United.

The Cityzens were soaring under Pep Guardiola, winning title after title, while the Red Devils continued to struggle in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, cycling through managers and expensive players with little to show for it.

Last season, however, that gap began to close.

In Guardiola’s final season in charge of City, the club were—and still are—going through a transition period, with veteran stars leaving, new players still adapting and the team evolving its style of play as the rest of the Premier League had, to some extent, figured out how to stall Guardiola’s soccer machine.

United, meanwhile, rejuvenated their forward line and found a new sense of confidence following the appointment of Michael Carrick, soaring to a third-place finish while playing some of the best soccer the club has produced in the post-Ferguson era.

That narrowing gap is reflected in our combined XI of the two teams, with United boasting more players than they might have in previous years (that being one if they were lucky), although City still have the majority of the XI—which is based on player availability for this weekend’s encounter at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs. Man City Combined XI

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is an elite keeper. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

United’s Senne Lammens has undoubtedly been a massive upgrade between the sticks for the Red Devils and has an extremely bright future ahead of him, but Gianluigi Donnarumma still edges him here, albeit only just.

His huge frame naturally makes him a formidable presence in goal, but the Italian also boasts elite reflexes, while his one-on-one ability is world class.

RB: Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes remains City’s best right back. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Matheus Nunes returned for Manchester City against Porto in the Champions League and looked right at home at right back following a reasonably lengthy spell on the sidelines.

One of City’s most underrated players, Nunes offers great pace and directness going forward, while his midfield background gives him excellent ability on the ball.

CB: Marc Guéhi

Marc Guéhi started in midfield against Bournemouth. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi is, quite simply, the best center back across both squads and one of—if not the—best in the Premier League.

Boasting excellent positioning and anticipation, superb leadership skills—he’s even part of City’s captaincy group—and the ability to play out from the back, Guéhi has all the tools of a world-class defender. He was even used in midfield recently, highlighting just how versatile he can be.

CB: Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire (right) is enjoying life under Michael Carrick. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Harry Maguire has been one of Manchester United’s standout performers this season, looking rejuvenated under the tutelage of Michael Carrick and bringing back his old-school, no-nonsense style of defending.

A deflected goal—technically counted as an assist and an own goal, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt—in the 5–2 win over Ipswich Town also highlighted just how dangerous a weapon he remains in the opposition box.

LB: Nico O’Reilly

Nico O'Reilly is fit for the United clash. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Nico O’Reilly’s return is a major boost for Manchester City, with the youngster back in contention after missing the 1–0 victory over Coventry City.

It is welcome news for Maresca, particularly given the unique skill set O’Reilly brings to the side. The 2025–26 PFA Young Player of the Year is equally comfortable doing his defensive duties and stepping into attacking areas, where his movement and ability to carry the ball forward can cause plenty of problems.

CM: Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson is part of a very expensive midfield rebuild at Manchester City. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

In the win over Coventry, Elliot Anderson completed more passes than any English player in a single Premier League game since Opta began collecting the data in 2003–04—a statistic that shows just how adept he is at controlling the tempo of a game.

He already looks right at home in a City shirt.

Rodri who?

CM: Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández gave the Etihad Stadium plenty to cheer about on his debut. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

During his time at Chelsea—more specifically, when Maresca took charge of the club and moved him further forward—Enzo Fernández made a habit of both making darting runs into the box and threatening the opposition goal, while also producing finely threaded passes to set up his teammates.

He has done plenty of both in his two City appearances so far, notably setting up one of Erling Haaland’s goals in the 2–0 Champions League win over Porto.

Goals of his own will almost certainly follow if Maresca continues to give him the license to get forward that he always has.

AM: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has started the season in great form. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has continued the 2026–27 season in much the same electric form as last season, when he broke the single-season assist record for a Premier League season with 21.

Four games in all competitions: four goals and one assist, and generally just bossing it again as one of world soccer’s truly elite No. 10s.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo is capable of producing serious moments of quality. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo can count himself really unlucky not to make the cut here, but in our eyes, Bryan Mbeumo just edges him out on the right wing in our combined XI.

Why? While both are brilliant direct ball carriers and superb finishers, Mbeumo boasts the superior link-up play and has the ability to produce those moments of pure genius—just look at his wonderful improvised lob in the win over Ipswich.

ST: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is onefire again for Manchester City. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

New season, new haircut, same old Erling Haaland. The Norwegian goal machine already has five goals to his name this term.

United’s Benjamin Šeško has been impressive in his own right, but neither he, nor anyone else in the Premier League, comes close to Haaland up top.

LW: Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki is magic. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Forgive us—we know Rayan Cherki doesn’t really play on the left wing, at least this season, but we simply had to find a way to get him into this combined XI.

The diminutive Frenchman is pure magic; a box of tricks who is almost impossible to read and can turn a game on its head in an instant. The partnership he’s developing with Erling Haaland will no doubt have United defenders shaking in their boots.