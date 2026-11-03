Man Utd vs. Roma: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday, welcoming a free-scoring Roma to Old Trafford on Matchday 4 of the league phase.

The Red Devils are in the mire, with their winless run stretching to nine games in all competitions at the weekend. Michael Carrick’s troubled side arguably had the better of the first half at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but a pitiful defensive sequence allowed Morgan Rogers to open the scoring before Lisandro Martínez saw red.

His second yellow card led to Chelsea’s penalty and second goal, all but confirming their demise in west London.

Carrick is seemingly on the brink, with two games on his docket before the international break. United must respond here, having lost back-to-back Champions League outings at Atlético Madrid and Como.

Roma, meanwhile, have collected four points from their opening three matches, bouncing back from a late collapse against Real Madrid by thrashing Slovan Bratislava 4–0.

They’re enjoying their first taste of Champions League soccer since 2018–19, with Gian Piero Gasperini guiding the Giallorossi to a third-place Serie A finish last season. Plenty are backing the exuberant Romans to compete for the Scudetto this term, and they currently sit four points off surprise leaders Lazio, their fierce city rivals.

Man Utd vs. Roma Prediction

Free-Scoring Romans Deepen the Misery

Man Utd are in the midst of their worst winless run since 1988. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Man Utd have had their fair share of nadirs over the past 13 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. However, they’ve never before failed to win nine games in succession since the Premier League‘s inception in 1992.

Carrick has undoubtedly been left short-handed, but the manager has also struggled to establish a balance with the players he has at his disposal. Something‘s got to give, and it’s usually the man on the touchline who takes the fall.

He was comprehensively outcoached by Cesc Fàbregas in Como two weeks ago, and Gasperini has made fools of far superior managers over the years. Pep Guardiola once said facing his Atalanta team was like “going to the dentist,” and his Roma team has proven to be a similarly arduous encounter.

The two sides meet with their moods directly contrasting, and Roma, chasing a milestone victory, are out to capitalize on United’s woes.

Motivated Roma chasing history : Roma have failed to win on four trips to Old Trafford, infamously succumbing to a 7–1 beatdown in the quarterfinals of this competition in April 2007. Thus, Gasperini’s team are out aiming to banish a few demons on Tuesday night, with the Giallorossi also boasting a wretched record against English opposition, winning just one of their 21 away matches—1-0 at Liverpool in the 2000–01 UEFA Cup fourth round.

: Roma have failed to win on four trips to Old Trafford, infamously succumbing to a 7–1 beatdown in the quarterfinals of this competition in April 2007. Thus, Gasperini’s team are out aiming to banish a few demons on Tuesday night, with the Giallorossi also boasting a wretched record against English opposition, winning just one of their 21 away matches—1-0 at Liverpool in the 2000–01 UEFA Cup fourth round. Free-scoring visitors : Gasperini’s Roma may not be as special as his 2019–20 Atalanta team, but his ideals are still capable of overwhelming any opposition, let alone a Man Utd bereft of identity and cohesion. The visitors are the leading scorers in Serie A, scoring 28 times in 10 games. They’ve also scored eight in three league phase matches.

: Gasperini’s Roma may not be as special as his 2019–20 Atalanta team, but his ideals are still capable of overwhelming any opposition, let alone a Man Utd bereft of identity and cohesion. The visitors are the leading scorers in Serie A, scoring 28 times in 10 games. They’ve also scored eight in three league phase matches. Impossible to back Man Utd: How can you possibly back the hosts at the moment? They’re enduring a historically bad run of form, and there‘s hardly a sense that a resurgence is around the corner.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–3 Roma

Man Utd have received a timely boost ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, with Patrick Dorgu returning to training after a spell on the sidelines. The Denmark international isn’t yet ready to return to competitive, action, however.

Kobbie Mainoo is set to come back in to Man Utd’s midfield, having appeared off the bench at Stamford Bridge. He‘s likely to replace Carlos Baleba, given the faith Carrick has in Youri Tielemans.

In attack, Marcus Rashford is continuing to nurse a hip injury, and Amad Diallo picked up a knock at Chelsea, which is unlikely to force him to miss time.

Lisandro Martínez will serve his domestic suspension this weekend and is available on Tuesday, but his woeful form this season means the Argentine has to come out of the team. Matthijs de Ligt or Ayden Heaven should partner Harry Maguire here, with Leny Yoro likely to remain at right back.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Roma (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Roma Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

The visitors have a couple of significant injury worries, with standout starting goalkeeper Mile Svilar absent until after the international break due to a stress fracture in his fifth toe.

Manu Koné and stalwart Lorenzo Pellegrini are also out for the away side, meaning Bryan Cristante and Gasperini‘s midfield general for so long at Atalanta, Marten de Roon, are poised to occupy the engine room at Old Trafford.

If Paulo Dybala doesn‘t recover from his latest fitness setback in time, Rodrigo Mora and Matias Soulé will work behind the prolific Donyell Malen.

Roma predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Mora; Malen.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Roma Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 3 Kickoff: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Roma on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico, Space Mexico United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video