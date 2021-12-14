Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

    Manchester City will look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table, with a win against visitors Leeds United on Tuesday night.
    The Blues have won their last six Premier League games and are threatening to go on another record-breaking winning run.

    Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over a stubborn Wolves side was a performance that Manchester City may need to repeat a few times during a hectic winter period, that sees Pep Guardiola's champions embark on another four games before 2022.

    Next up is the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, who are having a tough time in the Premier League at the moment.

    The Yorkshire club currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, but have an injury-ravaged squad that includes the likes of midfield star Kalvin Phillips and striker Patrick Bamford on the sidelines.

    Ahead of kick-off this evening, here are the confirmed line-ups from both Manchester City and Leeds United:

    Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

    Substitutes: Steffen, Aké, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

    Leeds United: TBC

    Substitutes: TBC

