Exclusive: Manchester City Owners Reach 100% Agreement to Take Over Brazilian Club

City Xtra can exclusively reveal City Football Group have struck a full agreement to complete the takeover of Brazilian second-tier side Bahia ahead of an impending approval from the club deliberative council.

Manchester City's ownership group, City Football Group, currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in a host of countries across the globe, including England, Japan, United States, Uruguay, Netherlands and China.

Led by Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, CFG have also made significant investments in academies, technical support and marketing companies all around the world, with their aim being increased involvement in football on and off the field.

IMAGO / News Images It was first reported in February that CFG were in informal discussions with Salvador-based club Bahia in regards to a potential takeover, though it was mentioned that there were no official talks between the two parties at that stage. IMAGO / Focus Images In early April, it emerged that Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani was in England to finalize terms subject to the imminent takeover, with CFG set to make the Campeonato Baiano side one of the biggest six sides in Brazil. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images However, City Xtra understand the agreement between City Football Group and Bahia is 100% done, and, now after presented, will only depend on the approval of the Club Deliberative Council.

The takeover is set to see CFG's brand grow and develop in South America whereas Bahia will undoubtedly gain from the investment that will be made into the club on and off the pitch in the seasons to follow - to elevate their status as one of the giants in Brazilian football.

It was reported recently that CFG will execute the purchase of the club for a sum totalling £104 million in three stages - £8 million once the deal is sealed, an additional £24 million payment at the end of the year and the other £72 million to be equally divided between 2023 and 2024.

Interestingly, it has been mentioned previously that CFG intend to make Bahia the second largest club under their umbrella following the takeover - behind only Manchester City - which speaks volumes about how the club could come to grow in the years to come.

With a full agreement now in place between CFG and Bahia, it is worth noting that Manchester City's ownership group reportedly initiated contact with at least 10 other clubs in Brazil over a takeover prior to their discussions with the second-tier club.

Additional reporting included from City Xtra Português.



