Riyad Mahrez Makes Honest Admission About Man City Performances Last Season

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has offered an honest self-appraisal of his 2020/21 season, and highlighted Pep Guardiola's role in getting the best out of his players.

In quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News, the Algerian star expressed his satisfaction with his performances, but acknowledged there is still room to improve.

"I think I had good numbers last year, but I could've had more. My performances were very good, I was happy. The competition at Manchester City has helped me a lot to improve", Mahrez said.

The winger also drew attention the significance of Pep Guardiola's coaching. "The manager [has helped a lot] as well. He's very demanding, very into little details, pushes you until the end."

"You have to be strong mentally to go higher and higher. You just have to work hard and play good every game and the manager decides, but if you play very good every game, you have more of a chance to play", Mahrez concluded.

Most City fans will concur with Mahrez's self-appraisal, as the forward played a starring role in the club reaching its first ever Champions League final and wrestling the Premier League title back off Liverpool.

Mahrez registered nine goals and six assists in just 27 league appearances last season, as well as four goals and two assists in the Champions League - notably scoring in both legs against Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward's contract runs until 2023, but there has been discussion in the press that the former Leicester City star is available for offers this summer, with City willing to cash in on Mahrez should a suitable offer arrive.

However, no credible rumours have appeared linking Mahrez to a transfer to a new club, and it seems certain the Algerian will start the season in the City line-up as several other key players have missed pre-season preparations or are out injured.

