Sergio Aguero Set to Retire from Football Due to Recent Heart Complications

FC Barcelona striker and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is set to retire from football next week, according to emerging reports from Spain.

The 33 year-old football icon is set to depart the game after 18 years at a professional level, following recent complications that came to light in one of his first La Liga matches at the Camp Nou club.

The former Manchester City striker suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during a 1–1 home draw against Alavés at the start of November - a problem that had originally ruled the Argentine out of action for three months

However, according to emerging information from journalist Gerard Romero, Sergio Aguero will now in fact retire from the game as a direct result of the aforementioned difficulties.

Romero has further advanced that next week, a press conference has been scheduled to announce the retirement of Sergio Aguero from football, in what will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion for all those connected to the game.

Manchester City fans will be all too aware of the decade of remarkable service that the Argentine forward gave to the Etihad club, since joining from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

Across a total of 390 appearances for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero registered an outstanding 260 goals and a further 73 assists, winning 15 honours in his ten years at the club.

Unfortunately for Aguero, his goalscoring antics were not to continue in the same manner after joining FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021, as his heart condition has seemingly forced him into an early retirement.

The La Liga side may now look to the January transfer window to replace the iconic striker, who joined the club on a free transfer just a few months ago, with former teammate Raheem Sterling identified as a potential o

