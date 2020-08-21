SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Breaking: Manchester City 'reach a deal' for Kalidou Koulibaly

harryasiddall

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli regarding star defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

After months and months of speculation, City seem to finally have agreed a deal with Napoli. With the negotiation and saga edging closer and closer to a conclusion, the Senegalese international may be set to join up with Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the defence.

parma-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a

We can't count the amount of times Manchester City have reportedly been close to agreeing a fee with Napoli, but Pedulla - being a Serie A journalist - may have more inside information than anyone else, and has been relatively consistent throughout the whole of the negotiation saga.

The news of a deal being agreed meets our exclusive earlier this week, when City Xtra sources informed us that the club were looking to tie up a deal for the 29-year-old within the next 10 days, and secure the signing before September.

Following the signing of Nathan Aké from Bournemoth, Pep Guardiola has looked to supplement that with another high profile centre-back to hopefully form a partnership and contest for the two or three slots in the starting eleven. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contrasting reports in Kalidou Koulibaly saga - Italian press claim 'clubs need to hurry'

The latest suggestions from Italy relate to the speed at which negotiations between Napoli and Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly will have to be carried out, in order for the Serie A side to secure their number one target to replace the Senegalese defender.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

"Sometimes it’s time for change.” - Yaya Toure talks Pep Guardiola after Champions League defeat

Ex-City midfielder Yaya Touré has exclaimed the possible need for change at the Etihad, following the club's fourth successive Champions League knockout under the reign of manager Pep Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

by

LukeKage323

Former Man City midfielder sparks controversy with recent comments on David Silva and Pep Guardiola

Yaya Toure’s honest reaction to David Silva’s statue and his not-so-subtle digs at Pep Guardiola is once again ruling the football headlines. The former Man City player did not hold back in his recent comments on Guardiola’s side crashing out of Champions League once again.

Shruti Sadbhav

New Barcelona manager makes Man City defender 'a priority signing'

Eric Garcia is a 'priority' target for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the new boss desperate for the signing to be completed 'as soon as possible'.

Jack Walker

Man City approach Lyon over the signing of star midfielder - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City have approached Lyon over the signing of star midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

harryasiddall

City Football Group in 'late stage talks' to acquire French side

The City Football Group are in 'late-stage talks' to buy Ligue 2 side Troyes AC, as they seek to extend that strategy of acquiring stakes in various clubs globally.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly 'WILL be sold' to Man City - clear road ahead, and only a matter of time

Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold to Manchester City this summer, according to the latest claims from Italy, although not without yet another delay with the Premier League club wanting to wait until next month before completing a deal.

Freddie Pye

Man City join Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG in interest in La Liga defender

According to ParisUnited, Manchester City are interested in Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, while PSG have also made enquiries alongside interested from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

by

dan burcea

Man City given 'green light' for key target - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #25

It's day 25 of the transfer window, which can only mean one thing - more rumours about Kalidou Koulibaly. Nevertheless, while that deal continues to rumble on in the background, there has been some movement at Manchester City.

markgough96

Arrival of Napoli centre-back now 'imminent' as Man City send huge bid

Manchester City's signing of Kalidou Koulibaly now seems imminent, with reliable sources suggesting that there is a 'good chance' the deal will be completed soon.

Jack Walker