Breaking: Manchester City 'reach a deal' for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli regarding star defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

After months and months of speculation, City seem to finally have agreed a deal with Napoli. With the negotiation and saga edging closer and closer to a conclusion, the Senegalese international may be set to join up with Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the defence.

We can't count the amount of times Manchester City have reportedly been close to agreeing a fee with Napoli, but Pedulla - being a Serie A journalist - may have more inside information than anyone else, and has been relatively consistent throughout the whole of the negotiation saga.

The news of a deal being agreed meets our exclusive earlier this week, when City Xtra sources informed us that the club were looking to tie up a deal for the 29-year-old within the next 10 days, and secure the signing before September.

Following the signing of Nathan Aké from Bournemoth, Pep Guardiola has looked to supplement that with another high profile centre-back to hopefully form a partnership and contest for the two or three slots in the starting eleven.

