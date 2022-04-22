Erling Haaland Handed Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Future Amid Manchester City Links

Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland is said to have heard that his potential arrival at Manchester City could spark Pep Guardiola to stay longer at the club, according to a new report.

As the days go on, Manchester City seem to inch close and closer to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, as they look to replace club legend Sergio Aguero in the striker role.

Haaland, 21, has launched himself into the 'elite striker' conversation in recent years with an unbelievable tally of 105 goal contributions in just 85 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

IMAGO / Michael Weber Recent reports have suggested that City are set to beat out Real Madrid and activate Haaland's reported £63 million release clause, with the Premier League champions open to offering him a five-year contract with a wage on par with the club's current highest earner, Kevin De Bruyne. IMAGO / Sportimage In the wake of the news that the deal is getting close to being finalised, more information has begun to trickle out regarding how Manchester City convinced Haaland and his camp that their project was the best one on offer. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi According to the latest information of transfer insider and journalist Guillem Balague, Haaland is now 'more open' to joining City than ever before and that City have 'played all their cards' to convince the Norwegian to wear sky blue next season.

The current Premier League leaders have also reportedly made assurances to the young forward that he would be allowed to leave for Real Madrid further down the line if he so desires, following reports highlighting Haaland's interest in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at some point in his career.

However, in perhaps the biggest revelation, it has been disclosed that Erling Haaland has heard his arrival at Manchester City could mean that Pep Guardiola could stay at the helm longer than anticipated.

Guardiola's current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but reports in recent months have suggested the Catalan could be convinced to extend his deal and remain in the east side of Manchester for almost a decade.

With Julian Alvarez expected to arrive from River Plate at some point in the summer as well, Erling Haaland may just be the final selling point for City's all-time most successful manager to commit his long-term future to the Blues and build a winning dynasty at the club.

