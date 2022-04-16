Exclusive: Manchester City and Manchester United to Launch Bids for River Plate Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

While Manchester City will almost certainly hold the striker position as their top priority in the coming months, the expected departure of club captain Fernandinho at the end of the season could force officials to look at the market for possible replacements.

At present, Manchester City chiefs continue to pursue the high-profile signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - with Real Madrid also known to be in the chase, and so options in midfield have not been widely reported.

However, in recent days sources have informed City Xtra of interest from the reigning Premier League champions in the highly-rated River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

So far this calendar year, the 21 year-old Argentine has made a total of 11 appearances for River Plate, scoring four goals and registering a total of three assists in the process - averaging a goal contribution ever 136.3 minutes.

City Xtra now understand that Manchester City are prepared to launch an offer to River Plate for the midfielder in June, while there is also expected to be an approach made by their Premier League and city rivals, Manchester United.

Despite interest from Manchester United, and La Liga giants Real Madrid, sources have told City Xtra that Manchester City are in fact leading the race for the player and have already communicated their interest with the player's representative.

City Xtra have also been told that following the successful negotiation and pending transfer of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City, the Etihad club has what has been described as 'a good relationship' with River Plate.

At this stage, it currently remains unclear what plans Manchester City may have for Enzo Fernandez, and whether the player would be integrated into Pep Guardiola's first-team set-up, or sent out on loan for further development in the European game.

As in the case of Julian Alvarez, there does of course remain the possibility of the player being kept on-loan at River Plate for a few more months, given the hot streak of form he currently finds himself in.

Should Fernandez remain on the fringes of the Manchester City first-team initially, then club officials could look elsewhere in the market for a player who is more suited to an immediate transition to Pep Guardiola's system.

Additional reporting included from City Xtra Português.

