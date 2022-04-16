Skip to main content

Exclusive: Manchester City and Manchester United to Launch Bids for River Plate Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will both launch offers for highly-rated River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernandez this summer, City Xtra understands.

While Manchester City will almost certainly hold the striker position as their top priority in the coming months, the expected departure of club captain Fernandinho at the end of the season could force officials to look at the market for possible replacements.

At present, Manchester City chiefs continue to pursue the high-profile signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - with Real Madrid also known to be in the chase, and so options in midfield have not been widely reported.

However, in recent days sources have informed City Xtra of interest from the reigning Premier League champions in the highly-rated River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

So far this calendar year, the 21 year-old Argentine has made a total of 11 appearances for River Plate, scoring four goals and registering a total of three assists in the process - averaging a goal contribution ever 136.3 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1009598242h

City Xtra now understand that Manchester City are prepared to launch an offer to River Plate for the midfielder in June, while there is also expected to be an approach made by their Premier League and city rivals, Manchester United.

imago1007377055h

Despite interest from Manchester United, and La Liga giants Real Madrid, sources have told City Xtra that Manchester City are in fact leading the race for the player and have already communicated their interest with the player's representative.

City Xtra have also been told that following the successful negotiation and pending transfer of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City, the Etihad club has what has been described as 'a good relationship' with River Plate.

imago1007377076h

At this stage, it currently remains unclear what plans Manchester City may have for Enzo Fernandez, and whether the player would be integrated into Pep Guardiola's first-team set-up, or sent out on loan for further development in the European game.

As in the case of Julian Alvarez, there does of course remain the possibility of the player being kept on-loan at River Plate for a few more months, given the hot streak of form he currently finds himself in.

Should Fernandez remain on the fringes of the Manchester City first-team initially, then club officials could look elsewhere in the market for a player who is more suited to an immediate transition to Pep Guardiola's system.

Additional reporting included from City Xtra Português.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011012265h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Insight into 'Lovely Lad' Jack Grealish After Atletico Madrid Incident Reports

By Srinivas Sadhanand8 hours ago
imago1011269987h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland Wants to Join Manchester City With Deal Set to be Completed

By Freddie Pye9 hours ago
imago1000616157h
News

Pep Guardiola Reacts to Burnley's Sacking of Sean Dyche Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1007495224h
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
imago1011142048h
News

Pep Guardiola Backs Jurgen Klopp in Plee to TV Broadcasters Over Run-In Schedule

By Adam Booker10 hours ago
imago1011289762h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Diogo Jota Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

By Harry Winters and Freddie Pye10 hours ago
imago1011164760h
News

Pep Guardiola Lauds Millwall Ahead of Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1011285874h
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker Miss Out, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake Start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago