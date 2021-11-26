Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ferran Torres Informs Pep Guardiola of Desire to Leave Man City

    Ferran Torres has informed Pep Guardiola of his desire to leave Manchester City, with one club identified as his choice of future club, according to an emerging report from Spain.
    Author:

    The latest piece of information follows on from previous reports surrounding Barcelona and Manchester City throughout Friday, with the earliest story concerning the Camp Nou club's Director of Football and a trip to the Premier League champions' offices.

    While many assumed that the topic of the meeting between the relevant parties concerned the future of Raheem Sterling, fresh developments from reliable sources in Spain have now linked another of Manchester City's forward players with a move to the Camp Nou.

    That player is Ferran Torres - and the latest is that the player himself has informed Manchester City and Pep Guardiola of his desire to make the switch and play under Xavi at Barcelona.

    This is according to journalist Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, who reports that Torres has asked Guardiola of his desire to leave City for Barcelona - with the coach in turn responding by agreeing to a departure, if an 'economic agreement' can be reached between clubs.

    Polo continues by advancing information that states Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany and CEO Ferran Reverter held a meeting with Manchester City official Ferran Soriano on Thursday - and on Friday, the La Liga club's executives maintained various contacts after 'having everything clear' with Ferran Torres.

    Read More

    An additional update the first report to emerge from Mundo Deportivo then explained that Torres had told Pep Guardiola that he was 'very grateful' for his treatment and for betting on his signing for Manchester.

    However, given the opportunity of joining Barcelona, Fernando Polo claims that Torres could not say no and that the Manchester City manager was 'sympathetic' to the player - admitting that when Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling, it is 'normal' for them to consider leaving.

    There's a lot to take in here, however it still seems at this stage that any move for Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona is unlikely - especially considering the lack of finances available to the La Liga club.

    City also retain the belief that Torres is an integral part of their first-team set-up, and given his abilities of operating in the striker position, their faith in the young Spaniard will not have decreased in any of the recent months.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1006794276h
    Transfer Rumours

    Ferran Torres Informs Pep Guardiola of Desire to Leave Man City

    39 seconds ago
    imago1006114498h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Look to Negotiate With Man City for Ferran Torres Over January Transfer

    1 hour ago
    imago1006948942h
    News

    "You Can See Why He's From There!" - Kevin De Bruyne Absolutely ROASTS Phil Foden and Stockport in New Interview

    2 hours ago
    Zinchenko vs PSH Home
    Transfer Rumours

    Newcastle United Lining Up January Loan Move for Versatile Man City Midfielder

    3 hours ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "We Didn't Deserve to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Admission Over One Man City Victory Last Season

    4 hours ago
    imago1008227872h
    News

    "He Knows He Can Do Better" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Raheem Sterling's Man City Performances

    4 hours ago
    imago0048969616h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on Three Man City Stars Ahead of Premier League Clash

    4 hours ago
    imago1002950286h
    News

    Senior Barcelona Official Arrives at Man City Offices Amid Ongoing High-Profile Transfer Speculation

    5 hours ago