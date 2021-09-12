Man City 'Ready To Fight' Man United For Premier League Star - £100 Million Fee Mentioned

Manchester City are 'ready to fight' Manchester United for the signing of Declan Rice this summer, according to recent reports.

Even at 36 years of age, Fernandinho is still the main man for Manchester City in defensive midfield. He also became club captain in 2020, following the departures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

However, the Brazilian is not getting younger. And despite signing a one-year contract extension earlier this summer, the club will have to start looking for a replacement in that area of the field.

Lots of names have been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium previously; including Yves Bissouma, Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar.

However, Duncan Wright from the Sun has reported that the Blues are 'ready to fight' local rivals Manchester United for the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The East-London outfit values their star man at £100 million, and it's heavily reported that Rice is the Red Devils top target. They also feel they're in a strong position to make a deal happen, but will face fierce competition from the Etihad Stadium.

Club officials have been tracking the 22-year-old ever since his debut in the Premier League and have watched his rapid development with a keen eye.

They now feel it's the right time to make a move and find competition for Rodri, who'll be the only defensive midfielder at the club once the captain moves on.

The £100 million valuation reported isn't out of the clubs reach either, with Manchester City pointing out his youth and already established talent as a significant investment for the future.

