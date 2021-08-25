Man City Offer Cristiano Ronaldo TWO-YEAR Contract

Manchester City have offered Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract, according to emerging reports from Italy on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions are seeking an urgent alternative to Harry Kane in the final few days of the transfer window, after the Tottenham star confirmed his stay at the North London club.

One such option that has emerged in recent days is that of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo - who is reportedly seeking an exit from the Serie A giants as he steps up his pursuit to secure a further Balon d'Or title.

For Ronaldo, his main target destination has emerged as being Manchester City, and a staggering claim from Italy on Wednesday night suggests that the Etihad club may now be entertaining the prospect.

As per the information of Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester City have now offered Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract worth €14-15 million net per season.

The next step, according to Di Marzio, is that Cristiano Ronaldo himself has to decide what he wants to do in regards to his future.

However, at present, Manchester City currently do not want to pay Juventus any fee or entertain the idea of transferring Gabriel Jesus to Italy - with the Premier League champions now insistent on retaining the Brazilian.

At present, it is understood that Juventus would be seeking a transfer fee in the region of €25-30 million - while Manchester City do not want to look into such a concept.

Additional reporting from Martin Blackburn of the Sun then stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's camp - including super agent Jorge Mendes - will step up their efforts to get him a move to Manchester City this week.

Blackburn reports that City have been 'cool' on the prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo since reports first surfaced earlier this month and that remains the case.

However, it is once again stated that it will now be left up to Jorge Mendes to put forward a proposal which would tempt the Manchester City hierarchy to change their minds - after declining the possibility of signing Ronaldo prior to Harry Kane's statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester City had spent almost the entirety of the summer transfer window seeking to break down the resolve of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, however it has now been confirmed that the Etihad hierarchy have been unsuccessful in their attempts.

For now, there remains an acceptance at the Etihad Stadium that Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff will have to be content with their existing attacking options - a situation which they are believed to be happy about.

However, there has always been a feeling that the club would be open to ever-changing market opportunities, and the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a move to the North-West of England would surely be something for club officials to get excited about.

