‘No Faith’—Martin Odegaard Battles Ugly Fitness Scare on International Duty

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has admitted midfielder Martin Ødegaard defied orders to play 90 minutes in his country’s 3–1 win over Wales on Saturday after battling a sickness bug that left him vomiting just hours before the match.

A mixed performance from the Arsenal captain threatened to spark some fascinating questions when Ødegaard did not appear for his postmatch media duties, only for Norway’s media chief to admit “valid sick leave” was behind his absence.

Ødegaard played 90 minutes of the game, coming off only in second-half stoppage time, even though Solbakken was waiting for his captain to call for his own withdrawal far earlier.

“All credit to him for sticking it out the whole game,” Solbakken said. “We had a long conversation during the break, and he was supposed to let us know when his tank was empty.

“He stopped vomiting in the morning, and he gradually replenished [with food]. We agreed that he would start. I had no faith that he would play 90 minutes. He ate slices of bread. He’s built a little differently than us, you know.”

Solbakken went on to confirm that Ødegaard has already shaken off his sickness and is expected to play a major role in Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Denmark.

“Martin is better, he just gets better and better,” Solbakken told Nettavisen. “He struggled with his pressing. He was in the right position, but he didn’t have the same energy as he usually has, so you can see in the numbers that his sprints were a little different. But to his credit, he stayed in the game.

“Everyone saw that it wasn’t his best match, but he still makes an impact at times. He’ll be in a different state on Tuesday. That’s a long time away, he’s not nauseous anymore and is eating, so he’ll be very good for Tuesday.”

Ødegaard’s Norway Heroics Are Bad News for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (right) would rather see Ødegaard stay home. | Stuart Franklin - UEFA/Getty Images

Rest periods are few and far between in modern soccer, particularly during the first half of the European calendar. Ødegaard has already played 22 times for club and country since the conclusion of a World Cup that brought five more appearances, and there are a further 11 games to come before the end of 2026.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has never hidden from his concerns over player fatigue and encourages his players to take every opportunity they can find to rest, particularly if they are not at 100%. Not only has Ødegaard not been taking it easy, but he has been forcing himself to produce even while his body screams at him for doing so.

It is undeniably admirable that Ødegaard wants to give so much for the country he captains, although Arteta will be watching with his eyes covered as Arsenal prepare to navigate a hectic, grueling schedule to end the year.

A trip up to Newcastle United on Nov. 21 is followed by visits from Borussia Dortmund and Premier League title rivals Manchester City, before December begins with four matches in the first two weeks.

Away games against Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur could both prove tricky, while Arteta will need no warnings about the dangers of the visit from Real Madrid, Ødegaard’s former side, on Dec. 9. Bournemouth, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all on the agenda before 2027 arrives.

Every player will need resting at some point over that run, not least those that have spent the international break playing through illness, but Arteta is going to struggle to find time to protect Ødegaard and his other big names and will hope that the Norwegian’s loyalty to his country does not come back to bite him.