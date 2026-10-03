Mauricio Pochettino Names ‘Perfect’ New USMNT Captain After Tim Ream Retirement

Tyler Adams will be the new USMNT captain following Tim Ream’s decision to retire from international duty, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

An emotional Ream recently ended his USMNT cap count at 86 as the 38-year-old admitted it was time to step aside as the team embarks on a new era built around young, high-potential stars seeking to make noise at the 2030 World Cup.

Bournemouth midfielder Adams was perhaps the leading candidate in a group of players that could have replaced Ream as captain, and Pochettino was incredibly happy to put his faith in the 27-year-old moving forward.

“I think [we’re] so happy to announce and for everyone to know that he’s going to be our leader and our captain,” Pochettino told reporters.

“I think we’ve been [in] a very good relationship in the last two years. I think we were talking a lot, and I think he knows what I expect and he’s a perfect role model for everyone in the way that the philosophy, the future, representing that amazing country ... I think he’s the player and the person that can lead that period that we have ahead. And I [say] congratulations.

“I think it’s important [for] the new staff to nominate or to have the chance to announce and everyone to know that Tyler is the perfect person, player and professional to be the leader in the way that we expect.

“In the last few weeks that we were talking with him, he knows exactly what we expect from him. He [needs] to challenge us, of course, the coaching staff. He needs to defend teammates.

“There’s plenty of things that I think he has the quality and have the feelings to deal with this type of situation. Representing, like he said, the federation, players, but also us, the coaches, the staff. And I think he also is great at communicating with [the media], with the fans.”

Adams ‘Honored’ to Lead USMNT

Tyler Adams is the new captain. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Adams does have some experience as a captain. He led the team at the 2022 World Cup, even with Ream on the roster, and stepped into a senior role this past summer as he handled questions from Iranian media before the two nations met in the group stage.

Having learned in the four years since wearing the armband, Adams insisted he is going to do all he can to have a positive impact on the USMNT.

“I’m extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity,” Adams said. “I think that, like Mauricio said, we’ve obviously built an amazing relationship over the past two years with all the staff, with my teammates here, going into this past World Cup.

“And I think as we start a new cycle, I’m excited to be able to help my teammates and the staff in any way possible in order to win, grow the federation and ultimately take that next step. So I appreciate it.

“I think getting the armband, it doesn’t mean anything to me in being a leader or being different from who I am. I’m going to be the exact same person. I’m going to try and obviously lead this group into a winning culture and continuing to build what we’re trying to build here. So yeah, I want to represent my teammates in the best way possible.”

Adams will begin his stint as permanent captain on Saturday night when the USMNT does battle with Mexico.