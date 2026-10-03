USMNT vs. Mexico—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

One of the biggest rivalries in international soccer adds a new chapter on Saturday night when the U.S. men’s national team hosts its arch-rival Mexico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

There’s no love lost between the USMNT and El Tri, who for decades have formed a deeply passionate rivalry as the two historic Concacaf juggernauts. Losing—even friendlies—is considered unacceptable for either side.

After showing its prowess with two wins against Peru and Chile, the USMNT turns its attention to the biggest test of the fall international window. Since becoming manager in 2024, Mauricio Pochettino has yet to defeat El Tri, suffering a pair of losses, including in the 2025 Gold Cup final. The Argentine boss will be eager to change his fate.

Mexico is winless through two games of the new Rafael Márquez era, settling for a pair of 1–1 draws over the past week. An impressive showing against Colombia was followed up by an underwhelming effort vs. Peru. Getting the first win of his tenure against the USMNT is exactly what Márquez needs; defeat, though, would represent an early stain in his resumé.

It’s victory or bust for both the USMNT and Mexico in a match that promises to deliver fireworks, and the “friendly” tag will surely disappear the moment the opening whistle blows.

USMNT vs. Mexico Score Prediction

Cavan Sullivan Scores His First in USMNT Win

Cavan Sullivan could be the perfect fit for a matchup against Mexico. | Joe Puetz/Getty Images

If one player among the USMNT’s eight teenagers is best suited for the USMNT-Mexico rivalry, it’s Cavan Sullivan. The 17-year-old phenom, who made his senior debut last week, has become defined by his feistiness in MLS play with the Philadelphia Union. He will be hungry against his national team’s biggest rival for the first time.

While Mauricio Pochettino trusted Sullivan with a start against Peru and an appearance off the bench against Chile, the Manchester City-bound superstar has yet to score for the Stars and Stripes. He has watched fellow teenagers Mathis Albert and Julian Hall do it and will certainly be driven to find his first in the heat of Concacaf’s most historic matchup.

Both sides will put their best lineups on the pitch, and Sullivan will be far from the only X-factor. Nevertheless, the USMNT’s vigor and potency right now will be tough to tame, even if Mexico welcomes its own teenage starlet, 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, back into the fold.

USMNT’s energy: The USMNT has eight goals in the last two games, and four of them have come from teenagers. A four-match window is hefty, but there’s little that can slow down these American kids.

The USMNT has eight goals in the last two games, and four of them have come from teenagers. A four-match window is hefty, but there’s little that can slow down these American kids. The bitter rivalry: The nerves that the USMNT youngsters may have felt in the first two games are gone. The feisty phenoms will now ratchet up the intensity in their first real test against a highly touted opponent.

The nerves that the USMNT youngsters may have felt in the first two games are gone. The feisty phenoms will now ratchet up the intensity in their first real test against a highly touted opponent. Goalkeeping worries: Pochettino’s biggest question comes between the sticks. All four goalkeepers have had concerns in the first two games. His choice for a starter against Mexico will be significant.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Mexico

Mauricio Pochettino could opt for a more veteran lineup against Mexico on Saturday. | FotMob

After leaning heavily on young talent in the first two games, Pochettino is expected to rely more heavily on his seasoned veterans against Mexico, while continuing to give significant minutes to some of the top youngsters in the group.

Leading the line, Red Bull New York prodigy Julian Hall will look to continue his strong form and become the youngest USMNT player to score in three-consecutive games. He could be aided by Sullivan’s energy and lethal playmaking down the left side as well as the veteran presence of Sergiño Dest on the right.

In defensive midfield, Pochettino will continue to rely on Sebastian Berhalter to lead the double pivot. The 25-year-old has established himself as a key transitional piece and set-piece taker, with two goals and two assists in his last two games. Tyler Adams could link up with him, stabilizing the team's heartbeat behind Malik Tillman and offering a mature, composed presence in a vital area of the pitch.

At the back, expect veteran consistency and the same backline that played for most of the 2026 World Cup, aside from Celtic FC’s Auston Trusty assuming the position of the now-internationally retired Tim Ream.

The biggest question for Pochettino will come in the net. He has to select either out-of-form starter Matt Freese, who has struggled since the World Cup round of 16 loss to Belgium, or one of Chris Brady, Brian Schwake or Diego Kochen. Brady may be his strongest option. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper made five saves in the first half against Chile, even if he did struggle at times to claim crosses in the air.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Brady; Freeman, Richards, Trusty, Robinson; Adams, Berhalter; Dest, Tillman, Sullivan; Hall

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Márquez will deploy his strongest XI. | FotMob

After a strong showing against Colombia, Márquez deployed a completely different lineup against Peru, clearly resting his top-choice XI for the rivalry bout with Pochettino’s side.

Mexico might lack depth, but it discovered a very competitive lineup during the 2026 World Cup that the new manager has decided to give continuity. It wouldn’t be at all shocking if eight players that started both knockout matches El Tri played this summer get the nod on Saturday night.

Raúl Rangel starts in goal with veteran leaders Jesús Gallardo and Johan Vásquez protecting the left side of the backline. Without César Montes, Israel Reyes will partner Vásquez in the heart of defense with Jorge Sánchez wide right.

The midfield trio that impressed during the climax of the World Cup should reunite on Saturday. Érik Lira anchors it all with Luis Romo operating as a box-to-box midfielder. All eyes are on Gilberto Mora’s status due to an ankle knock he suffered earlier in the week, but the teenager returned to training and is expected to feature from the start given his enormous importance as chief creator.

Roberto Alvarado is a lock on the right wing with Hirving Lozano getting another shot to impress on the left. Armando González and Germán Berterame have struggled in the first two games of the window, so it could be a golden opportunity for Santiago Giménez to prove his worth leading the line.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Rángel; Sánchez, Reyes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Lozano.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Mexico Kick Off?

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English TNT, truTV, HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Mexico Spanish Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX