Mikel Arteta, Jose Mourinho Offer Very Different Vinicius Jr Transfer Updates

Mikel Arteta underscored Arsenal’s “very ambitious” transfer window plans while dancing around the topic of Vinícius Júnior moving to north London. Real Madrid’s José Mourinho, by contrast, had no time for any uncertainty.

In the wake of Arsenal’s preseason friendly win over Girona on Saturday, Arteta was predictably quizzed on the bubbling links to Madrid’s Brazilian star. The famously guarded head coach refused to be drawn into uttering Vinícius Jr’s name, all he would offer was a wry smile, but he had plenty to say about the general direction of Arsenal’s summer plans.

“We are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That’s clear,” Arteta insisted, the grin replaced by a grim look of determination.

“We expect to have movements in the next three weeks obviously because we want to get better like anybody else. You can just see the transfer market and what our opponents are doing. We won’t sit still. We are very ambitious in where we want to go.”

Wherever those ambitions take Arsenal, Mourinho was very much operating under the assumption that they would not affect his No. 7. At the end of his review of Madrid’s underwhelming draw with Fiorentina on Saturday, the incoming coach bluntly confirmed that Vínícius Jr would join up with the squad in the coming week alongside fellow World Cup participants Brahim Díaz and Bernardo Silva.

Monday could very well prove to be a decisive day for all three parties involved in this saga.

The One Question Real Madrid Have for Vinicius Jr

Vinícius Jr. would be the highest earner in north London. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr’s existential extension crisis has almost exclusively been framed as a financial question. There is one number the Brazilian and his entourage have offered up, while Madrid remain steadfast in sticking to a lower figure. However, the planned meeting between the player and club is expected to see another, more important question asked: What does Vinícius Jr want?

Putting aside the ambitions of his agents and this reported quest for a salary in line with the club’s highest earner, Kylian Mbappé, Madrid’s hierarchy simply want to establish whether their talismanic forward wants to stay or is actually considering a move to the Premier League, per AS.

Should Vinícius Jr stick to his stance of favoring Madrid, a line which has been put forward both publicly and privately, extension negotiations are expected to accelerate. Yet, if this interest from Arsenal is genuinely reciprocated and no middle ground on a new deal can be found, a sale would appear most likely. As the report outlines, everything is still possible.

Arteta Explains Why Arsenal Are Going All Out This Summer

The Premier League champions are loading up for another successful season. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arteta’s ambitions extend beyond Vinícius Jr. The Gunners have also been heavily linked with a swollen offer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães during another summer of great expense. For Arteta, this is simply the next logical development of a project which hasn’t yet reached its culmination.

“The margins are very small and if you want to get better when the level is going to increase, we need to increase the competition internally,” the Arsenal boss explained. “We need to make sure we identify the things we don’t have in the team to have bigger margins. That’s the way we have to think.

“I think we have even more responsibility and ambition than before. We know what is ahead. We know the qualities and the capacity that we have to compete with any other teams. We need to prove that we belong at this level now.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are the only Premier League club to defend the title since a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United won three on the spin between 2006–09. Arsenal haven’t won consecutive top-flight crowns since the mid-1930s.

The great Herbert Chapman oversaw the start of that sequence. In the club’s search for a manager which would end with the revolutionary coach, they put an ad in the Athletic News which read: “Only people who will not spend big money on transfers need apply.” It appears the job spec for Arteta is a little different.

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