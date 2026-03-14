MLS Predictions: Rodriguez, Sargent Approach Debuts With New Clubs

After this weekend, we’ll officially have a month of MLS regular season action to look back on, with contenders becoming clearer after every matchday.

For some teams, the pressure has already reached a boiling point. After three losses to start the season, Orlando City parted ways with longtime manager Óscar Pareja this week, with hopes of a quick fix for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, other clubs are still easing into the new campaign and four remain with perfect 3-0-0 records.

Matchday 4 of the 2026 MLS season will feature 12 matches on Saturday and three on Sunday, including a potential clash between former FC Bayern Munich teammates, James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the fourth week of MLS in 2026.

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Toronto FC vs. Red Bull New York

Toronto FC targeted Josh Sargent (center right) with a data-based approach, inspired by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. | Toronto FC

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

It’s a big week for Toronto FC, opening up BMO Field for the first time in 2026 and the first time with the expanded capacity for the 2026 World Cup. While the full new seating setup isn’t quite ready to be sold, it will provide a fresh backdrop for the club’s home opener.

Coming off a morale-boosting 1–0 win over FC Cincinnati, this weekend will also likely see the introduction of Josh Sargent, who signed with the club two weeks ago for a transfer fee that could reach an MLS-record $27 million. The Reds welcome Red Bull New York to open the Saturday slate, after Red Bull saw their perfect 2-0-0 start dashed in a 3–0 defeat to a lowly CF Montréal.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Red Bull New York

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

Alexey Miranchuk and Atlanta United are determined to turn the season around quickly. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It has been a tough season for both Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union, two former Eastern Conference titans that look like shells of their former selves in 2026. Atlanta, despite the reintroduction of manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, sits with three straight losses and two goals, while the Union have scored just once in their three defeats.

While there is some talent remaining from both sides—for Atlanta, Miguel Almirón and Alexy Miranchuk; and Philadelphia, Bruno Damiani and Indiana Vassilev—neither side has enjoyed many cohesive moments this season so far.

Luckily for them, something’s got to change. Either one team wins for their first points of 2026, or both share the spoils, still earning debut points for the season.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1–1 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge has enjoyed a stellar start to the season with Nashville SC. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT

Nashville SC bring their undefeated start to Columbus this week, taking on a Crew side that has yet to click under new manager Henrik Rydström. On Wednesday, the Coyotes battled to a scoreless draw against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup play and looked the better team throughout, posting 1.19 Expected Goals to Miami’s 0.32. All told, it proved just how good this Nashville attack can be.

Expect some rotation this weekend, given the looming second leg against Miami. Yet, each of Sam Surridge, Warren Madrigal, Cristian Espinoza and Hany Mukhtar should all see minutes in attack, creating problems for the Crew, who are winless through three matches.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1–3 Nashville SC

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi seeks his 900th career goal on Saturday. | Dustin Markland/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are struggling to create chances and will look to turn their fortunes against Charlotte FC.

While the Herons picked up a 2–1 win against D.C. United in front of a record crowd last weekend, they were largely outplayed—before Nashville dominated them midweek, leading to four vital saves from Dayne St. Clair. Through three of four games in all competitions this season, Miami has given up more chances than they've created.

The primary question facing manager Javier Mascherano’s group is placed upon the connection between Gérman Berterame and Lionel Messi. The Mexico international, acquired for $15 million in the offseason, has not scored in four matches and is struggling to connect with Messi, who has shifted away from his 2025 striker role and back to a traditional No. 10.

Taking on Wilfred Zaha and a tactically disciplined Charlotte FC on the road this weekend, it might not be so easy for the Herons. Still, their talent and chance conversion prowess should lead them to victory.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–2 Inter Miami

New York City FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Maxi Moralez is aging like fine wine with New York City FC. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Set to turn 40 years old next week, Maxi Moralez is still delivering the goods for New York City FC. After scoring a goal and two assists in last week's 5–0 beatdown of Orlando City, his form is flying high heading into this week's cross-conference clash against the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids, meanwhile, have shown significant progress under new manager Matt Wells, with striker Rafael Navarro finding his scoring touch with a brace in last week's win over the LA Galaxy. Still, Pascal Jansen likely has the edge on the touchline, and NYCFC always has a significant leg up, considering the peculiar pitch size at Yankee Stadium.

Prediction: New York City FC 2–0 Colorado Rapids

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

Wiki Carmona looks to lead CF Montréal to back-to-back wins against point-less Orlando City. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

There’s something about early-season firings and these two clubs, it seems. Last season, CF Montréal bid adieu to Laurent Courtois as manager after a poor start through five matches, and this week, Orlando sacked manager Óscar Pareja after three straight losses to start the season.

While coaching changes can have quick turnarounds, making such a dramatic move early in a campaign can spell greater issues. Montréal finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and Orlando will hope their quick firing of Pareja can lead to a different fate.

That all starts this weekend, with Wiki Carmona looking to lead the Canadian side to a second straight victory after his brace secured a 3–0 win over Red Bull New York last week. Yet, neither club has shown much in the way of consistency or attacking prowess, leading our prediction towards a stalemate.

Prediction: Orlando City 0–0 CF Montréal

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United

Tai Baribo has two goals in three games with D.C. United. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

D.C. United largely outplayed Inter Miami early in last week’s 2–1 loss, but failed to convert on its chances, leading the Herons back into the match. Yet, new striker signing Tai Baribo bagged his second goal in three games and looks to be in contention for the MLS Golden Boot for the second year in a row.

This week, the squad visits Soldier Field for a clash with the Chicago Fire, who should be favored. Led by an attack featuring Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel, and a backline of Jack Elliot, Joel Waterman and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, manager Gregg Berhalter’s side will have an advantage in nearly every key position.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 3–1 D.C. United

FC Dallas vs. San Diego FC

Anders Dreyer has enjoyed a standout start to 2026 with San Diego FC. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Can anyone stop San Diego FC right now? Riding a perfect 3-0-0 start to the season and yet to concede an MLS goal, San Diego is putting together a generational run, especially after defeating reigning Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca 3–2 with nine men in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

While some rotation is to be expected as manager Mikey Varas targets the second leg in Mexico, both striker Marcus Ingvartsen and center back Manu Duah should play the full match, given the red cards they received in Concacaf action.

Outside of those two, expect Danish winger Anders Dreyer to continue to have a major influence and for 19-year-old U.S. goalkeeper Duran Ferree to build on the three clean sheets in three matches he already has this season, the only top-tier games of his professional career.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0–4 San Diego FC

Houston Dymamo vs. Portland Timbers

Guilherme has scored the only goals for the Houston Dynamo this season. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo have scored twice through three matches this season, and despite having USMNT World Cup hopeful Jack McGlynn, as well as former Atlanta United star Mateusz Bogusz on the roster, only Brazilian Designated Player Guilherme has found the back of the net.

This weekend marks a critical opportunity for Houston to get going, considering home advantage—which has been key across MLS this season—as well as a matchup against a Portland Timbers side struggling for anything to go their way.

For Portland, who enter after a 4–1 defeat against the Vancouver Whitecaps, eyes will be on manager Phil Neville. If he’s unable to manage his team to a positive performance, his already warm seat could heat up quickly.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–0 Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City

João Klauss has enjoyed a stellar start to life with the LA Galaxy. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

It’s the Dejan Joveljić reunion weekend in Los Angeles, as the former Galaxy striker takes on his former team with Sporting Kansas City. Yet, it’s the Galacticos that hold a massive advantage, despite their 4–1 loss to Colorado last week.

Returning home after that defeat in Commerce City, the Galaxy rekindled their form in midweek Concacaf action with a 3–0 win over Jamaica’s shorthanded Mount Pleasant FC. That result likely allows manager Greg Vanney to field a full-strength lineup, hoping to nullify the little threat SKC can muster, aside from Joveljić.

Given the sheer talent of João Klauss, Lucas Sanabria and Gabriel Pec, as well as the positive result and previous 3–0 win against a strong Charlotte side, this weekend should be fairly straightforward for the six-time MLS Cup champions.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3–1 Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC

Zavier Gozo (right) has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2026 season with Real Salt Lake. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Flying high after two wins against the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United, Real Salt Lake can be extremely pleased with the start to their 2026 campaign, even after the 1–0 opening day loss to Vancouver.

This week sees manager Pablo Mastroeni’s side welcome Austin FC to Sandy, Utah, with the home side looking to continue leaning on youthful talent for their success. Already this season, 18-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani leads the squad with two goals, while midfielder Zavier Gozo, also 18, has a goal and an assist through three matches.

With the high altitude and brisk weather providing ample advantage early in the season, Real Salt Lake should be able to extend the win streak to three games, even with Austin boasting the likes of Facundo Torres and others.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3–2 Austin FC

LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Son Heung-min is still seeking his first MLS goal of 2026. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

LAFC have been the cream of the crop in MLS through three matches, scoring six goals and allowing none. Yet, South Korean superstar Son Heung-min is still looking for his first goal, despite playing a key role in the team’s success thus far.

Taking on St. Louis CITY SC, Son should be able to expose the midfield pairing of Chris Durkin and Daniel Edelman. If not, at the very least, his presence will create further opportunities for Denis Bouanga and Stephen Eustàquio, the latter of whom is set to return after slight muscle discomfort kept him out of midweek Concacaf action.

St. Louis will have chances through the always clinical Simon Becher, as well as Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert, but might not have enough attacking firepower to make a significant difference.

Also of note in this matchup, expect at least St. Louis, if not both sides, to don black armbands, as the LA Galaxy did midweek, mourning the loss of Eduard Löwen’s wife, who passed away from cancer on Monday.

Prediction: LAFC 3–0 St. Louis CITY SC

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati

Kévin Denkey found his scoring touch in a 3–0 win over Tigres in the Concacaf Champions Cup. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

FC Cincinnati just put up their biggest win in club history, beating Liga MX giants Tigres UANL 3–0 on Thursday night, buoyed by a brace from previously struggling striker, Kévin Denkey. That result and momentum alone should give them plenty of confidence heading to Foxborough this weekend to take on the New England Revolution.

The key for the Gary Lions this week will be ramping up Evander’s minutes in midfield, with the hope that Denkey’s return to goalscoring form can help further establish the partnership between the two.

Meanwhile, the Revolution are back in action for the first time since Feb. 28 and are seeking their first points of the season after a 4–1 loss to Nashville, 1–0 defeat to Red Bull and a postponed match against Houston.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2–3 FC Cincinnati

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

James Rodríguez says that he aims to make his Minnesota United debut this weekend. | Minnesota United FC/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

It’s an FC Bayern Munich reunion in Canada this weekend, as James Rodríguez revealed that he will make his long-awaited MLS and Minnesota United debut against Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

The two played together with the Bundesliga giants from 2017–2019. Müller arrived to MLS in 2025 and has already established himself as a key player and structural figure within the Whitecaps organization.

As for how many minutes James may get, there’s little known. He has not played a competitive match at club level since Nov. 8, 2025, but will balance that factor with the need to get fit before Colombia’s March friendlies next week.

Vancouver, meanwhile, will lean on Müller, Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, looking to return to form after falling 3–0 to the Seattle Sounders in midweek Concacaf Champions Cup play, likely spelling the end of their run in that competition.

At the same time, they are likely to be without MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon at center back, after he picked up a knock against their I-5 rivals.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders

Timo Werner has a goal contribution in each of his first two games for San Jose. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes are off to a perfect 3-0-0 start, and German star forward Timo Werner has lived up to his billing, with two assists in two games, in just 72 minutes thus far. This week sees them clash with another West Coast foe, the Seattle Sounders, who thrashed Vancouver 3–0 in midweek Concacaf action.

For manager Bruce Arena’s Earthquakes, expect a first start for Werner after he played an entire half last weekend in the win against the Philadelphia Union. The 30-year-old former Bundesliga and Premier League attacker will continue to link up with Ousseni Bouda moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Sounders hope Paul Arriola can maintain his form after a brace against Vancouver in what marked his first start in over a year.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–1 Seattle Sounders

MLS Predictions: Matchday 4

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, March 14 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Red Bull New York 2–2 Saturday, March 14 3:00p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union 1–1 Saturday, March 14 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC 1–3 Saturday, March 14 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 1–2 Saturday, March 14 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. Colorado Rapids 2–0 Saturday, March 14 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. CF Montréal 0–0 Saturday, March 14 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United 3–1 Saturday, March 14

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. San Diego FC 0–4 Saturday, March 14 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dymamo vs. Portland Timbers 1–0 Saturday, March 14 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City 3–1 Saturday, March 14 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC 3–2 Saturday, March 14 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC 3–0 Sunday, March 15 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT



New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati 2–3 Sunday, March 15

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United 3–1 Sunday, March 15



7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders 1–2

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