Mohamed Salah Comes to the Fore in 2026 World Cup Caught Between Eras

ARLINGTON, Texas — It has not taken long for the hydration breaks at this year’s World Cup—sometimes more accurately called match breaks by the broadcasters ready to cut quickly to commercials—to draw out a loud chorus of boos from fans in attendance.

Match after match, as soon as officials point to the touchline and players begin slowly walking off the pitch, the general dislike of an enforced three minutes without game action has become easy to hear in every venue. Such was the case on Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium during Egypt’s dramatic 1–1 (4–2) penalty kick win over Australia in the round of 32 of course, as groans were interwoven with the universal sign of displeasure no matter what football culture you hail from.

There was, to be fair, also a slight exception to such a sentiment about FIFA’s starkest imprint on the beautiful game coming to North America for a tournament. The two sections directly behind Pharaohs’ bench instead used each break to rise up in unison to cheer loudly while hoisting their phones in the air to record the moment.

The reason why was easy to recognize: Mohamed Salah was making his way over. Any chance to celebrate him was worth going against the grain of the moment.

Mo Mania Is Justified

Mohamed Salah is a fan favorite. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It can be hard to fully pinpoint just what Salah means to fans of his national team or the sway he holds on plenty of others beyond Egypt’s borders. Walking around the stadium in the hours before kickoff on a holiday weekend was a good reminder of the depth and breadth of such support, however.

Though there was the usual assortment of striped U.S. kits and scores of green Mexico jerseys among the 70,244 on hand, most of the neutrals who braved the heat of North Texas this week to make their way inside this NFL stadium were wearing a Liverpool shirt bearing the name of the prolific forward. Signs like, ‘Thanks for the Memories, Mo!’ or ‘You’ll never walk alone, Mo!’ or ‘Everything’s Mo in Texas!’ or a dozen other variations with a nod to the talisman’s tenure for both club and country were plentiful.

Aside from a solid number of Aussie supporters carrying around inflatable kangaroos and crocodiles, it felt like one giant celebration centered around a single player and far less of a historic match which gave Egypt its first ever World Cup knockout round victory.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

That Salah himself was even on the pitch and starting a game that went well past the standard 90 minutes was notable in its own right. A left hamstring injury which derailed much of his swan song the past few months on Merseyside was re-aggravated a week ago against Iran and led to the usual set of mind games about availability from both player and coaching staff.

But make no mistake, there was little chance Salah was missing this moment. There was little chance of him shrinking from the moment either. There was no chance he would not impact the outcome, which became quite clear as he created the most chances (five) in the match, had the most touches in the opposition box (eight of his 58 total) and was generally marked by multiple Aussie defenders at every turn.

There was slightly more of a chance that he could miss his penalty at the end to be fair, given the nature of such things, but the smile on the player of the match’s face after cheekily slotting it down the middle on subbed-on keeper Mathew Ryan also made that quite miniscule.

Why This Means More

It all got emotional for Mohamed Salah. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“I don’t know if it’s going to be the last dance or not for a few great players, but today was incredible,” said Salah afterward, looking like he had barely broken a sweat despite the extra half hour. “Nothing can make me more proud than that, of seeing the boys happy and enjoying the moment—nothing can match that. Today was one of the best days of my life. We made history with this team.”

For someone who has won just about everything at club level, for someone who has led the Pharaohs to impressive heights in Africa during his time on the national team, that is quite a statement.

A true one to be sure, but one with added weight given the 34-year-old who was uttering it with several stray gray hairs interwoven in an immaculately trimmed beard.

“He’s outstanding—he played the entire game today under an injury cloud,” remarked Socceroos coach Tony Popovic with a slight shake of the head. “Yeah, he can carry that team.”

A World Cup Caught Between Eras

Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Kylian Mbappé (center) and Lamine Yamal have all scored this summer. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Jean Catuffe/Carl Recine/Getty Images

Salah has done so for years but doing it at this World Cup is all the more notable given it could be his last. He is part of a fascinating 2026 tournament in general, which seems caught between eras in the sport right now—but made all the better for it.

Statesmen older than Salah like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown up and put the ball in the back of the net the past few weeks for teams who have shown they’re capable of going several more rounds.

Peers such as Harry Kane, who somehow seem younger than they actually are (32), have been doing the same. The next generation of Ballon d’Or contenders, be it Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland, have not faltered at all amid the intense pressure and ensured their names are firmly in the mix for a historic Golden Boot race as well.

Standing alongside them still, in a much rarer position of officially going out of contract this week and his future firmly up in the air, is Salah.

Salah Extends History-Making Summer

Mohamed Salah was voted player of the match. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Though he did not add to his tally of scoring 68 times for Egypt—just one off the country’s all-time record—against Australia, Salah’s effort as captain has now resulted in not one, but two, elusive World Cup victories to his name. He scored to help beat New Zealand in Vancouver last Sunday and was as dynamic on the ball as anybody Friday, to say nothing of his spot kick contributing to the result which sent his team to the round of 16.

“It was huge pressure. It was so difficult, it was so hard and we wanted to make our people happy,” remarked coach Hassan Hossam of the Pharaohs’ effort. “This was a proper national achievement.”

At the center of it all was the one everybody expected to see.

Worth the price of admission and certainly worth making every break a celebration for Egypt’s captain who finally led his team to a place where they’ve never been before.

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