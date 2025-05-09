Mohamed Salah Wins Prestigious Award With 90 Percent of Vote
For the third time in his career, Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.
Salah takes home the prestigious award for his role in leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut campaign. The Egyptian winger started every league game for the Reds on their way to their 20th league title and recorded 28 goals and 18 assists in 35 appearances.
Even more impressive are Salah's numbers across all competitions. The 32-year-old bagged 33 goals and 23 assists in what is widely considered a Ballon d'Or-worthy season.
Hundreds of journalists from England voted for the FWA Footballer of the Year award and Salah received nearly 90 per cent of the vote. Among several history-making moments this season, including becoming Liverpool's third all-time leading goalscorer, Salah now has another individual accomplishment to add to his stellar campaign.
Salah joins Thierry Henry as the only two players to ever take home the honor on three separate occasions. The Arsenal legend won the award in 2003, 2004 and 2006 while Salah was crowed Footballer of the Year in 2018, 2022 and now, 2025.
The Liverpool star, though, won by the biggest margin this century. Salah's fellow teammate Virgil van Dijk placed second in the voting while Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Declan Rice placed third and fourth respectively.
Salah will be eager to put in a similar campaign next season at Anfield now that he finally signed a contract extension with Liverpool. The Egypt international inked a two-year deal, as did Van Dijk. The two pillars of the club will hope to lead Liverpool to another Premier League title, as well as Champions League glory before their contracts expire.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, announced his departure from the club after spending 20 years in Merseyside. Although there has been no confirmation yet of his future whereabouts, the right back is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.