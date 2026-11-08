The 10 Most Valuable Players Left Off USMNT Roster for November Break

The United States men’s national team faces surprise 2026 World Cup qualifiers Haiti twice this November, but some of the country’s leading stars have been omitted from Mauricio Pochettino’s latest roster.

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal provides the stage for the upcoming test of the USMNT’s resolve, and it’s seeking to extend a four-match winning streak which began with friendly victories over Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada during September and October.

Pochettino named a youthful squad for those ultimately meaningless matches, and despite restoring many of his most established names for the double bill with Haiti, there remain some high-profile absentees.

With that in mind—and with the help of Transfermarkt—here are the most valuable players who won’t feature for the USMNT this month.

The 10 Most Valuable Players Omitted From USMNT Roster

Ricardo Pepi has been left out. | ANP/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie are the biggest names to have returned to the roster after rests during the previous international break, but they aren’t joined in the 25-man setup by Ricardo Pepi.

The PSV Eindhoven striker only recently returned from injury, making cameos in each of the Dutch club’s last three matches after a month out of action. Pochettino confirmed his absence comes down to a need for more recovery time.

Pochettino will have to compete without the $33.4 million-rated forward, and he’s decided to leave behind another $24.5 million worth of talent in Brenden Aaronson. Worryingly for the Leeds United midfielder, his omission isn‘t down to injury, merely an underwhelming stretch of form which has seen him start just three Premier League games this season.

Valued at $22.3 million each, Johnny Cardoso and Timothy Weah won’t be involved against Haiti, either. The Atlético Madrid midfielder only returned from a thigh injury against Barcelona on Sunday, which explains his omission, but Weah has simply been left out despite registering several goal involvements over the past few weeks with Marseille.

Weah won’t have the chance to add to his 53 international caps, and Yunus Musah will end the calendar year on 50 appearances after also being snubbed. The $20.1 million midfielder has started eight matches for AC Milan in Serie A this season, but has evidently failed to impress Pochettino.

Yunus Musah has been dropped having made the previous roster. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Two strikers valued at $17.8 million are absent, too. Toronto FC’s Josh Sargent has been snubbed, while Coventry City’s Haji Wright has missed the entirety of the current campaign through a muscle injury and is yet to make his comeback.

Zavier Gozo has only managed a bit-part role for Crystal Palace since his summer switch, making just three appearances in total. The youngster, who is worth $13.4 million, has unsurprisingly been omitted, but Aidan Morris, who shares the exact same valuation, is a more shocking exclusion after an impressive start to life at Middlesbrough.

There’s no place for Tanner Tessmann, who hasn’t made an appearance for the USMNT since April. He’s started the last four matches for Lyon, but that’s not been enough to merit a call-up.

Player Club Market Value Ricardo Pepi PSV Eindhoven $33.4 million Brenden Aaronson Leeds United $24.5 million Johnny Cardoso Atlético Madrid $22.3 million Timothy Weah Marseille $22.3 million Yunus Musah AC Milan $20.1 million Josh Sargent Toronto FC $17.8 million Haji Wright Coventry City $17.8 million Zavier Gozo Crystal Palace $13.4 million Aidan Morris Middlesbrough $13.4 million Tanner Tessmann Lyon $11.1 million

USMNT Roster for Matches Against Haiti

Right back into it in Red White & Blue. 🇺🇸



Mauricio Pochettino has called in 25 players for our November camp and pair of @CNationsLeague quarterfinal matches against Haiti!#USMNT x @ouraring pic.twitter.com/qwZu0R9J23 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 4, 2026

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

(New York City FC) Diego Kochen (Lyngby)

(Lyngby) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Defenders (9)

Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville)

(Nashville) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)*

(Toulouse)* Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

(Philadelphia Union) Bryan Reynolds (Rennes)

(Rennes) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn)

(Paderborn) Weston McKennie (Juventus)

(Juventus) Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Gio Reyna (Strasbourg)

(Strasbourg) Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

(Monaco) Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

(Orlando City SC) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Christian Pulisic (Milan)

(Milan) Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

*Replaces George Campbell due to a late injury