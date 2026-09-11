Nico Paz Explains Why He Didn’t Return to Real Madrid

Nico Paz has revealed that staying at Como rather than returning to Real Madrid this summer was his decision rather than Los Blancos’.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder first joined Como in 2024, after coming through Madrid’s academy system.

The youngster, who made eight first-team appearances for Madrid before the move, shone in his first two seasons in Italy and was named as Serie A’s Best Midfielder 2025–26 after scoring 12 times and registering seven assists.

Over the summer, there was much talk that Madrid would exercise a €9 million ($10 million) buyback clause to re-sign Paz, but ultimately the youngster ended up staying put at Como, who renegotiated terms to keep their top asset.

The Serie A club agreed a €60 million ($69.5 million) deal to clear the old buy-back terms as well as other clauses, keeping the player tied down until 2028.

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE QUIZZES

Why Paz Wanted to Stay at Como

“I don’t want this to end.”



Nico Paz tells @AnitaNnekaJones just how much he’s enjoying his football under @cesc4official at @Como_1907 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yth1NAJwV0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 10, 2026

Speaking after Como’s 4–1 win over RB Leipzig on the club’s Champions League debut, Paz told Sky Italia that he chose to remain in Italy for his own development.

“It was for nights like this that I wanted to stay,” he said. “I thought this was where I would grow the most. I think I made the right decision and I'm glad I did.”

On Como’s special moment in Europe, he added: “It was a historic night. We played an incredible game. We were really looking forward to this match.

“I think we approached it in the best possible way. We are very happy with the game we played.”

Shades of Messi on Paz’s Champions League Debut

2 - 🇦🇷 Nico Paz (22y 2d) is the youngest Argentinean player to assist 2+ goals in a UEFA Champions League game since Lionel Messi in October 2008 (21y 120d v Basel).



Tens. pic.twitter.com/BY8rc2MUEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2026

Paz registered two assists in the marquee win over RB Leipzig at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Wednesday night.

His playmaking display drew parallels with all-time great Lionel Messi, with Paz now the youngest Argentinian player to assist two goals in a Champions League game since the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner back in 2008, according to Opta.

The youngster has one goal and two assists now in four appearances in all competitions this season.

Could Real Madrid Still Re-Sign Paz?

Madrid are still keeping tabs on their former academy star. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

While Paz is set to remain at Como for the 2026–27 season, next summer is likely to reignite talk over his future.

Como’s new agreement with Real Madrid may have cleared the old release clause, but Los Blancos still hold an option to re-sign their former prodigy—albeit at a much higher price.

Madrid would be required to pay €80 million ($92.75 million) to bring Paz back to the Bernabéu next summer—a release clause valid only to them.

With Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler the current options for José Mourinho as No.10’s at Real Madrid, there is no obvious need for another advanced playmaker at Madrid. However, when it comes to Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid, you can simply never rule out a galáctico purchase.