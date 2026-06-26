Nico Paz’s future is set to be decided in the coming days, as Real Madrid appear set to trigger the 21-year-old’s buyback clause. However, his future beyond the immediate term is far more uncertain.

The Argentina international left Real Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024 for around €6 million ($6.8 million), with a buyback clause inserted into the deal. Paz has shone in Italy, being named Serie A’s best Under-23 player in 2024–25 and the league’s Best Midfielder last season.

Madrid’s buyback clause means he can be re-signed for as little as €9 million ($10 million) this summer. However, that option expires on June 30, meaning Madrid’s decision is now imminent.

It had been thought that Paz might remain in Como for another season, with the player himself reportedly informing Madrid of his desire to stay put, as Como prepare to play Champions League football for the first time in their history. In addition, Real Madrid would be still able to sign Paz the following summer, for a slightly higher fixed fee of €10 million ($11.4 million) running until 2027.

However, both major Madrid outlets AS and MARCA are among those now reporting that Los Blancos do intend to exercise the current buyback clause before its expiry next week.

It is then said that Real Madrid will offer Como the chance to re-sign Paz for €60 million ($68.4 million), with a new buyback clause of €80 million ($91 million)—a fee likely far beyond the budget limitations of a club like Como. Sadly for them, Madrid’s latest move means they have probably already seen the last of one of their finest-ever players.

Why Are Real Madrid Re-Signing Paz?

Nico Paz made eight first-team outings for Madrid in 2023–24. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

With Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz and even Franco Mastantuono among Madrid’s existing options in the No.10 position, it is hard to see a pathway to first-team football for Paz at the Bernabéu.

If Paz does return to the club, it will be as a pawn in Florentino Pérez’s transfer market games.

Madrid are aware of considerable interest in the 21-year-old who is currently on international duty with Argentina at the World Cup, with Inter Milan among the clubs to have expressed an interest.

AS claim that Paz could be brought back to the club to be used as a makeweight in a deal for Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, who is valued at around €70 million ($80 million).

Despite signing Ibrahima Konaté already this summer, new manager José Mourinho is said to be keen to add another top-level center back to his roster before the window closes.

However, if Madrid were to do a deal with Inter, it would involve some creative admin due to FIFA restrictions on re-signing and then offloading players. FIFA rules state that at least 16 weeks must pass between one club buying a player and then selling them again. In Paz’s case that means, Madrid would not be able to officially sell him until after the summer window had closed, but, as AS point out, they could offer Inter the option of a loan with an obligation to buy.

Madrid’s Transfer Plans Require Sales

Florentino Pérez needs to make sales as well as signings this summer. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

The Paz situation brings to light one of the realities for Madrid this summer. During his re-election campaign, Pérez may have promised to continue the tradition of bringing the world’s best players to the Bernabéu, but the club’s bank balance isn’t unlimited.

Madrid have already spent upwards of €55 million ($62.5 million) on bringing in Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and are expected to pay around €20 million for Denzel Dumfries. Meanwhile any deal for a much-needed creative midfielder will likely cost far more—with frontrunner Enzo Fernández valued at £120 million ($160 million).

Mourinho is said to want another defender and potentially a “plan B” striker for his new-look team, while Pérez has very publicly teased the idea of another “Galáctico”. On top of all that, there is still the not inexpensive matter of Vinícius Júnior’s contract renewal to address.

As a result, recent reports have suggested that Madrid will need to make sales this summer in order to offset their spending, with big names in the roster at risk, as well as fringe stars.

Aurelién Tchouaméni, who has attracted admiring glances from Manchester United, is one player who could command a sizable transfer fee, but Paz’s potential sale could provide the club with as much as €50 million ($66 million) net for a player who hasn’t made a first-team appearance since 2024.

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