Nine Defenders Real Madrid Could Sign This Summer—Ranked

Center backs are pushing their way to the top of the agenda for Real Madrid this summer.

The off-season promises to be one of change at the Bernabéu following a disappointing campaign, which now appears destined to end without any trophy for the first time since 2021.

Álvaro Arbeloa is tipped to depart, while there could a number of changes to both the roster and the hierarchy as Florentino Pérez looks to navigate a period of transition.

On the pitch, few areas need closer attention than at center back. Los Blancos are on a run of nine games without a clean sheet in all competitions, while Éder Militão’s latest injury setback has only further highlighted the club’s lack of solidity at the back.

Antonio Rüdiger should get a contract extension, in spite of his fitness also needing to be carefully managed, but Raúl Asencio and David Alaba are seemingly on their way out.

Highly rated starlets like Joan Martínez and Diego Aguado wait in the wings for opportunities next season, but regardless of any internal promotions, Madrid are set to prioritize bringing in at least one new center back when the transfer window opens.

Here are nine options Real Madrid could target this summer.

9. John Stones

Stones has won it all in Manchester. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Real Madrid love a market opportunity (read: freebie) more than most.



With John Stones’s Manchester City contract set to expire this summer, the England international does tick a lot of boxes for Madrid. Hugely experienced dressing room leader, check. Massive medals cabinet, check. Great with the ball at his feet, check.



However, the absolute last thing Madrid need right now is another aging defender who simply cannot stay fit.



With seven separate injuries in the last two seasons alone, totaling over 50 games missed, Stones is one to swerve.



Likelihood: 1/10

8. Ibrahima Konaté

Konaté is yet to commit his future to Liverpool. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Madrid’s chances of poaching a Liverpool defender in consecutive summers appear to be fading fast.



It was long predicted that Ibrahima Konaté would follow the example of Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Anfield for the Bernabéu upon the expiry of his contract, but a late twist indicates that the France international is set to remain in England.



Speaking in April, the former RB Leipzig center back said of his precarious situation: “We are close to an agreement ... There is a big chance I’m here next season.”



Barring another plot twist, the Konaté file appears to be closed.



Likelihood: 2/10

7. Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni has admirers at Barcelona. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Aerially dominant and a pinpoint passer, Alessandro Bastoni is widely regarded as one of the world’s best defenders. The 6’3” Inter star is also a reported target for several clubs—not least Barcelona.



However, despite the interest, the 27-year-old remains under contract in Italy until 2028 and his club is adamant on retaining his services beyond the next transfer window.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently said of Barça’s interest: “Bastoni is under contract with Inter, and there are no situations making us believe he will leave in the summer.”



It likely would take a gigantic offer from Madrid to make something happen.



Likelihood: 3/10

6. Cristian Romero

Romero could be on the move this summer. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

A World Cup winner, Cristian Romero’s stock has fallen since his Argentina heroics as Tottenham sink to unprecedented depths.



Spurs’ potential relegation from the Premier League would present an opportunity for Madrid to move for the 28-year-old, who is under contract in London until 2029. However, his performances during the club’s campaign from hell may well have put off Pérez and the Madrid decision makers.



A battle-ready, heart-on-his-sleeve kind of defender, Romero’s trademark passion has veered into recklessness and moments of madness—including two red cards—this season.



An achievable target sure, but perhaps not the reliable option Madrid seek in a time of crisis.





Likelihood: 4/10

5. Antonio Silva

António Silva has a year left on his Benfica contract. | IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

The 22-year-old Portugal international has long been touted as one of Europe’s top emerging center backs and has won public praise from his Benfica manager José Mourinho—a man also tipped with a move to the Bernabéu.



If Mourinho were to make a return to Madrid, Antonio Silva might well be top of his transfer wish list.



Silva’s contract in Lisbon expires in 2027 and Benfica will be eager to cash in on their asset this summer while they still can. He has a €100 million ($117 million) release clause, but there’s no way anyone will need to pay close to that to get his signature under the circumstances.



Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked.



Likelihood: 5/10

4. Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck recently penned a new deal at Dortmund. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

For a while, Madrid moving for Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck this summer seemed like a lock.



With a contract nearing its final year, the 26-year-old presented another juicy market opportunity for Pérez and Co. seeking to augment Madrid’s backline.



However, a new contract signed this spring, tying the Germany international to Dortmund until 2031, has poured cold water on the rumors.



That said, the fire of speculation is not fully out, with reports that Schlotterbeck’s new deal contains a special release clause applicable to Real Madrid—if they are prepared to pay for him.



Likelihood: 5.5/10

3. Micky van de Van

Van de Van is unlikely to remain at Tottenham beyond the summer. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Unlike Romero, Micky Van de Ven’s reputation hasn’t take quite such a battering amid Spurs’ travails.



The 25-year-old remains one of Spurs’ most highly rated players and statistically the Premier League’s fastest ever.



His Gareth Bale-esque Champions League wonder goal against Copenhagen back in November drew admiring glances, while the Dutchman is beyond unlikely to stick around at Spurs if they are relegated to the Championship despite a contract that runs until 2029.



Likelihood: 6/10

2. Jon Martín

Martín has been linked with both Madrid and Barcelona. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

A Spain Under-21 star with buckets of potential, Jon Martín made his debut for Real Sociedad back in 2024 but has risen to prominence this season with his La Liga displays.



Excellent in the air and on the ground, it has been reported that Pérez in particular is a fan of the 20-year-old who has a €50 million ($58.5 million) release clause.



Barcelona, too, are said to be interested in Martín, which may only egg Pérez on.



The young star ranks in La Liga’s top 10 for interceptions and blocks by center backs in 2025–26.



Likelihood: 7/10

1. Jacobo Ramón

Jacobo Ramón (left) has impressed alongside Nico Paz. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The easy option. Jacobo Ramón left Madrid for Como last summer for just €2.5 million ($2.9 million) and a buy-back option.



The 6'5” center back has been a revelation this season in Serie A for Cesc Fàbregas’s impressive team that also features Nico Paz.



While the specifics of Ramón’s deal are unclear, it would ultimately not be a heavy lift to bring him back to the Bernabéu this summer.



Whether he would be the only defensive addition is another matter.



Likelihood: 8/10

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