Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, visiting struggling Nottingham Forest as they seek to boost their bid for Champions League qualification.

The Reds have won four out of their last five matches across all competitions, although only one of those triumphs has come in the Premier League. They became the first team to win at the Stadium of Light in the competition this season with an important 1–0 victory over Sunderland last week, followed up with an impressive 3–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

A top-five finish will almost certainly be enough for Champions League qualification and while Liverpool are currently perched in sixth, they closed the gap on rivals Chelsea and Manchester United by winning on Wearside. With a favourable run of fixtures starting against Forest, they have the chance to build momentum at a crucial juncture.

Despite their struggles, Forest will prove an awkward challenge. Vítor Pereira is overseeing his first league game in the dugout after guiding the Tricky Trees to an impressive 3–0 win at Fenerbahçe in the Europa League on Thursday night. Under Sean Dyche, they managed an even more eye-catching win at Anfield back in November by the same scoreline.

Having said that, there’s a reason the Midlands side are fighting relegation. They are averaging approximately a point per match and are in serious trouble towards the foot of the table.

What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Nottingham, England

: Nottingham, England Stadium : City Ground

: City Ground Date : Sunday, Feb. 22

: Sunday, Feb. 22 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Paul Tierney

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Nott’m Forest : 2 wins

: 2 wins Liverpool : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Nott’m Forest (WDLDW) Liverpool (WWLWW) Fenerbahçe 0–3 Nott’m Forest Liverpool 3–0 Brighton Nott’m Forest 0–0 Wolves Sunderland 0–1 Liverpool Leeds 3–1 Nott’m Forest Liverpool 1–2 Man City Nott’m Forest 1–1 Crystal Palace Liverpool 4–1 Newcastle Nott’m Forest 4–0 Ferencváros Liverpool 6–0 Qarabağ

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States NBCSN, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico FOX One

Nottingham Forest Team News

Matz Sels is one of two absent goalkeepers. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Winter arrival Stefan Ortega will start between the sticks once again following injuries to Matz Sels and John Victor in goal—the ex-Manchester City stopper no doubt expecting a busy afternoon.

Nicolò Savona, who scored in the reverse fixture, is missing at right back, while he’s joined by fellow defender Willy Boly in the treatment room.

Chris Wood is still absent in the forward line, with Igor Jesus expected to start ahead of Lorenzo Lucca and former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Pereira is still discovering his best XI. | FotMob

Nott’m Forest predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangaré; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Liverpool Team News

Jeremie Frimpong is still sidelined for the Reds. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Liverpool continue without long-term absentees Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Alexander Isak for the Forest trip, although the latter is now expected to return around the March international break.

Jeremie Frimpong remains missing with a groin injury but should return after the trip to the City Ground, with emergency replacement Wataru Endo out for a “long time” after being stretchered off at Sunderland last week.

Joe Gomez appears likely to start at right back, Slot confirming he’s fully fit after two cameos, while Dominik Szoboszlai makes his Premier League return after suspension at the Stadium of Light.

Slot has some big choices to make at right back and left wing. | FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Nott’m Forest (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitiké.

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Liverpool remain an unpredictable beast despite five wins from their last seven but back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Brighton, both earned alongside clean sheets, will massively boost confidence for a tricky trip to Forest.

Pereira’s side enjoyed a new manager bounce in Türkiye midweek but the quick turnaround between fixtures and lengthy trip makes Liverpool much fresher for the upcoming battle.

Their star-studded forward line could capitalise on fatigue and push Forest further towards the drop.

Prediction: Nott’m Forest 1–2 Liverpool

