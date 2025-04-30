Ousmane Dembele Equals Stunning PSG Record in Arsenal Win
Ousmane Dembele's opening goal against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League not only secured Paris Saint-Germain a lead on aggregate in the semifinals, but he also matched a club record set by Kylian Mbappe.
Dembele equaled Mbappe's record for most goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign for PSG on Wednesday night with 11. Mbappe set the record in the 2020/21 campaign going out of the competition in the semifinals to runners-up Manchester City.
In a season where headlines have been dominated by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Raphinha, Dembele is proving to be the man to lead PSG in this new era.
Coupled with comments from Luis Enrique earlier this season about the state of PSG following Mbappe's departure for Real Madrid, this new PSG featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue is a real contender to lift their first Champions League trophy.
Ousmane Dembele Equals Stunning PSG Record in Arsenal Win
It looks unlikely that Dembele breaks Mbappe's record given he came off in the second half against Arsenal with an apparent hamstring injury. If he's not fit for the return leg at Parc des Princes, nor the final, or the team's eliminated from the competition, he'll share the record with Mbappe until potentially next season.
Still, even without Dembele, PSG's attack is one of the best in Europe. The interchanging runs and dynamism of Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Dembele, and bench players like Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola, gave Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal fits. If they advance to the final, whether it's Inter Milan or Barcelona, Enrique has this side playing at a top level. Not to mention, a midfield of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz gives the team a base to build from in every possession from any game state.
PSG outclassed Arsenal in the first leg dictating the tempo from kick-off. If not for some poor finishing and big saves, the semifinal tie could've been over.
PSG host Arsenal at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.