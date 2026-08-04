Phil Foden Reveals Biggest ‘Difference’ Between Maresca, Guardiola at Man City

The Enzo Maresca era at Manchester City is underway and Phil Foden has recognized that although the team will play “very similar” to how they did under Pep Guardiola, he admitted that “things that are a bit different.”

Foden has played for Man City his entire career and his 369 appearances for the club all came with Guardiola in the dugout. In the infancy of Maresca’s tenure, Foden revealed he can already see the tactical tweaks the Italian boss is trying to install—however marginal they might be.

“It’s very similar to how we played under Pep, but there are still things that are a bit different,” Foden said prior to City’s second preseason friendly. “I don’t want give too much away of how we play. Maybe the defending’s a bit different the way we set up.

“We have different ideas about how to play out from the back. A different variety of things on the ball. Different things, but we are very comfortable because we want to build from the back and try to create, so I think it suits everyone really well.

“I’ve found it good, to be honest. All I have known is Pep Guardiola so to go to a new manager is a fresh start. I am enjoying it. I am enjoying the new coaching staff and I like the ideas and way we are playing. I am excited for the new season and hopefully we can have a really good year.”

Foden Ready for Next Step With New Role at Man City

Phil Foden is now the longest tenured Man City player. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Man City’s clear mission entering the 2026–27 season is lifting the Premier League title in Maresca’s first year in charge. After winning the league in six out of seven seasons, the Sky Blues have failed to lift the title in each of the past two.

Foden was named the best player in the Premier League the last time City won the league in 2023–24. Now, as the team’s longest serving player, he wants to not only rediscover that form, but also take on a more prominent role as a locker room leader.

“I think I have to be really [a leader],” Foden revealed. “Obviously I have been in the club for so long, I am one of the last remaining players to have been here for a long time. So I think have to be this season, one of the leaders, one of the captains or in and around it for sure. I am looking forward to that new responsibility and trying to take leadership [on].

Enzo Maresca is now calling the shots at Manchester City. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“What [Maresca] wants from me at the moment is to be an example to the young lads on tour,” Foden added. “To try to train well, keep my head down and work hard and set a good example to the young lads. That’s what I have been trying to do, really.”

Bernardo Silva and John Stones were two of the most senior voices in City’s locker room a season ago and both left the club this summer. Rodri, another leader, could also be heading towards an exit as interest from Barcelona and particularly Real Madrid intensifies.

Foden captained City in their preseason opener against Inter Milan. At 26 years old, the City academy graduate is no longer the beaming young prospect he once was and 2026–27 can’t be another wasted year.

Foden Entering Make-or-Break Season

Phil Foden has had a lackluster last two seasons for City. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Beyond taking a step forward as a leader, Foden’s primary target must be returning to the level that saw him play a prominent role in City’s dynastic run which included a maiden Champions League title in 2022–23. A season later, as aforementioned, he was even better.

But inconsistency has plagued Foden over the past two years and his role for City drastically decreased. He had a good start to the 2025–26 term, but he started just three of 14 Premier League games from the moment the calendar turned to February until City was beaten by Arsenal in the title race.

His 23 goals across all competitions over the last two seasons are four fewer than his total amount from 2023–24, and he’s collected 14 assists in that span, just one more than the 13 he bagged during his Premier League Player of the Year campaign.

Foden’s poor form cost him a place on England’s 2026 World Cup roster, something that seemed unthinkable two years ago.

Entering a new era under Maresca, Foden is also entering what should be the prime years of his career. It’s a crucial year for the six-time Premier League champion to rediscover his mojo and return to the level that saw him be considered one of the best young players in the world not so long ago.

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