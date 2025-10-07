The Pivotal Moment That Made Rodrygo Choose Real Madrid Over Barcelona
Rodrygo admitted he nearly joined Barcelona back in 2018, but one conversation with his father sent him the way of Real Madrid instead.
The Brazil international garnered interest from clubs across Europe following two breakout seasons at Santos FC, but Rodrygo, who was just 17 years old at the time, had a dream of playing in La Liga. So much so that when Barcelona came knocking, the winger signed with the Catalonia-based side.
Yet before the transfer became official, his father told him there was considerable interest from Real Madrid, changing the course of Rodrygo’s future.
“Before signing for Real Madrid, everything was already done and I’d signed for Barça. It’s true,” Rodrygo revealed in an interview with AS. “But my father told me Real Madrid had called us and I had to choose.
“For me, it was very easy. I knew what I wanted and what my dream was. I didn’t even hesitate. And here I am,” Rodrygo said.
Rodrygo waited until he turned 18 before making the move to the Spanish capital, where he would eventually go on to help Real Madrid win 13 trophies, including two Champions League titles. Both Real Madrid’s trophy cabinet and the Brazilian’s career could look a lot different had he decided to follow in his idol Neymar Jr.’s footsteps and join Barcelona.
The gravity of the situation was not lost on Rodrygo, though he admitted the decision was “easy to make” in the end. Real Madrid after all, was the forward’s “dream” that he “couldn’t wait any longer” to make a reality.
‘No Matter What’—Rodrygo Sends Barcelona El Clasico Warning
Once Rodrygo pledged his loyalty to Los Blancos, the winger automatically became a part of the biggest rivalry in Spain. Playing against Barcelona is nothing new for the 24-year-old, but this season’s first El Clásico comes with an additional pressure after Real Madrid lost all four in 2024–25.
“It’s best to forget about last season. We know we weren’t up to scratch, especially in the Clásicos,” Rodrygo said.
Hansi Flick’s side defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, the Copa del Rey final and twice in La Liga to claim a domestic treble last season. The Catalans sent 16 goals past the 15-time European champions across the four matches.
Los Blancos are eager for redemption and revenge, and they will get their first opportunity to take down their bitter rivals on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Santiago Bernabéu.
“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re playing at the Bernabéu in front of our fans, and we have to show what we’re capable of, plan everything well to beat them no matter what. We’re at home,” Rodrygo said.