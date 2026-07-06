Portugal vs. Spain—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Dallas plays host to an Iberian duel on Monday, as Spain and Portugal face off with a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake.

These two previously met in last year’s UEFA Nations League final, which Portugal won on penalties after a thrilling contest ended two apiece.

Similar fireworks would go down as a treat here, with European champion Spain showing signs of discovering its most potent form at the start of the knockout stages. Luis de la Fuente’s side barely had to break a sweat to bypass an Austria team that looked lost whenever it had the ball.

Historically, World Cup winners rarely dazzle from the start, and Spain’s improvement last time out is ominous for the Portuguese, who just barely kept their journey alive in the round of 32.

A dramatic encounter with Croatia was decided by a unique piece of technology more commonly associated with cricket, ’Snicko’, which deemed Igor Matanović to have touched the ball in the build-up to Joško Gvardiol‘s last-gasp equalizer, thus leading to an offside call on Mario Pašalić.

Portugal, like its Iberian neighbors, struggled its way through the group stage and finished behind Colombia in Group K. Roberto Martínez’s men haven’t yet performed like first-time world champions, but perhaps Monday’s mammoth occasion will earn the best out of them.

Portugal vs. Spain Score Prediction

La Roja Dash Ronaldo’s Dream

Cristiano Ronaldo’s set to play in his last World Cup game. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo must be desperate to repeat Lionel Messi’s late-career heroics from Qatar, but his Portugal team has been handed an almighty test in the second knockout round.

While Spain isn’t quite as dynamic or destructive compared to two years ago when it triumphed handsomely at Euro 2024, this team still performs with the telepathy of a seasoned club outfit. Portugal, given the talent at its disposal, could operate at a similar level, but it’s being held back by the man on the touchline and the 41-year-old up top.

Ronaldo offered mere moments against Croatia, including a superbly-taken offside goal, and plenty believe that the all-time great has long been a hindrance to the national team against elite opposition. They don’t come much better than Spain right now, and there‘s a good chance he’ll be playing in his last World Cup match on Monday.

Inevitable Oyarzabal : Spain has undoubtedly improved at the center forward position from two summers ago, with the efficient Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line instead of Álvaro Morata. Oyarzabal has four goals this tournament and enters the match off the back of a brace against Austria. He’s scored 17 times in his last 16 starts for the national team too.

: Spain has undoubtedly improved at the center forward position from two summers ago, with the efficient Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line instead of Álvaro Morata. Oyarzabal has four goals this tournament and enters the match off the back of a brace against Austria. He’s scored 17 times in his last 16 starts for the national team too. Head-to-head : The importance of historical head-to-head records is often overstated, but it certainly holds some significance when the two nations in question are so intimately linked. The Iberian neighbors have faced off 43 times since the first meeting in 1921, with Portugal winning just seven times. The penalty shootout triumph last summer was its first triumph over Spain since 2010.

: The importance of historical head-to-head records is often overstated, but it certainly holds some significance when the two nations in question are so intimately linked. The Iberian neighbors have faced off 43 times since the first meeting in 1921, with Portugal winning just seven times. The penalty shootout triumph last summer was its first triumph over Spain since 2010. Spain’s defense: Spain has yet to concede a goal in North America, with goalkeeper Unai Simón breaking Walter Zenga’s 36-year-old record for the most consecutive minutes without conceding (519) at the World Cup. Portugal’s firepower should test Spain’s defense more than any of its opponents so far, but Spain has proved it can neutralize teams via control with and without the ball. It pressed superbly against Austria, and Portugal’s own issues out of possession should be seized upon by La Roja.

Prediction: Portugal 0-2 Spain

Martínez sticks with Ronaldo. | Sports Illustrated

Gonçalo Ramos’s headed winner against Croatia means Roberto Martínez, like Fernando Santos in Qatar, has a dilemma.

The manager has so far remained loyal to Ronaldo, who had played every minute of the tournament before withdrawn in the latter stages last time out. Thus, it would be a surprise if he pivoted to Ramos, who could have a big role to play off the bench.

Rafael Leão was excellent in the round of 32 and a shoo-in to start again, but Pedro Neto could relinquish his spot down the opposite flank. Francisco Conceição is the most likely winger to replace the Chelsea man.

João Neves came back in for Rúben Neves to partner Vitinha against Croatia, and the robust midfielder should keep his place in the engine room on Monday. Those two will have a big say in proceedings against a highly-technical Spanish engine room.

Renato Veiga has settled in as Rúben Dias’s center back partner, while João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes are the preferred fullback options. Mendes loved the duel with Lamine Yamal in last year’s Nations League final.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Spain (4–2–3–1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha; Conceição, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.

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Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Spain could be unchanged from the Austria win. | Sports Illustrated

Spain’s stellar performance against Austria may convince Luis de la Fuente to name an unchanged team.

He rarely tinkered during Spain’s run to glory at Euro 2024 and will want continuity in North America this summer.

Pedro Porro has surely played his way into the starting lineup, even if there are some fears as to how he might fare against Rafael Leão one-on-one. Marcos Llorente is the alternative.

La Roja’s best work this summer has arrived with Dani Olmo on the pitch, and Álex Baena will keep his spot down the left in Nico Williams’s absence. Victor Muñoz may have a role to play off the bench.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-2-3-1): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

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What Time Does Portugal vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, U.S.

: Arlington, Texas, U.S. Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Monday, July 6

: Monday, July 6 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Web

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