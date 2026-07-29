Premier League Coast-to-Coast: What It Is, How it Works, Where to Watch

Soccer fever spread across North America this summer as the United States, Canada and Mexico co-hosted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament has helped spark significant interest in the beautiful game that, with any luck, will continue to build in the coming weeks, months and years.

The Premier League, world soccer’s most prestigious division, is keen to mobilize the hype created during the World Cup as it launches a ‘Coast-to-Coast’ initiative across the United States for the opening weekend of the 2026–27 season.

Here are all the details.

What Is Premier League Coast-to-Coast?

Arsenal supporters can watch the champions kick off their title defense in Denver. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Coast-to-Coast project spans the opening round of fixtures for the 2026–27 campaign, from Friday, Aug. 21 to Monday, Aug. 24, with watch parties staged up and down the United States for each of the 20 clubs.

Supported by NBC, Peacock and USA, there will be events in 15 different U.S. cities, allowing supporters to connect with their team and other members of the fanbase.

“We are planning a nationwide celebration of all 20 Clubs, our players and all the exciting Premier League action—by bringing fans together across 15 U.S. cities for activations and watch parties during our opening weekend,” a statement from the Premier League recently revealed.

How to Watch, Full List of Events

The 2026–27 Premier League season is almost here. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

All 20 teams will be represented across the country, with demand likely to be highest for the traditional ‘Big Six.’

The event for Manchester United supporters will take place in New York, while Liverpool’s will be staged in Boston—where their owners, Fenway Sports Group, own the Red Sox. Champions Arsenal will open the Premier League season and U.S. fans will have to flock to Denver to get involved.

Manchester City’s event occurs in Washington, D.C., while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur watch parties will both be held in Texas—Dallas and Austin respectively.

Further details will be announced in due course, but fans can register their interest here.

Club Location Date Arsenal Denver, CO Friday, Aug. 21 Aston Villa Chicago, IL Sunday, Aug. 23 Bournemouth Tampa, FL Sunday, Aug. 23 Brentford Atlanta, GA Saturday, Aug. 22 Brighton & Hove Albion Kissimmee, FL Sunday, Aug. 23 Chelsea Dallas, TX Monday, Aug. 24 Coventry City Detroit, MI Friday, Aug. 21 Crystal Palace New York, NY Saturday, Aug. 22 Everton Houston, TX Saturday, Aug. 22 Fulham Atlanta, GA Monday, Aug. 24 Hull City Cincinnati, OH Saturday, Aug. 22 Ipswich Town Loop Tour Saturday, Aug. 22 Leeds United San Francisco, CA Saturday, Aug. 22 Liverpool Boston, MA Sunday, Aug. 23 Manchester City Washington, D.C. Sunday, Aug. 23 Manchester United New York, NY Saturday, Aug. 22 Newcastle United Newark, NJ Sunday, Aug. 23 Nottingham Forest Chicago, IL Saturday, Aug. 22 Sunderland Nashville, TN Saturday, Aug. 22 Tottenham Hotspur Austin, TX Saturday, Aug. 22

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