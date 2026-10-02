Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: September 2026 Winners Revealed

Brighton & Hove Albion made it a clean sweep in the Premier League’s September awards, with midfielder Pascal Groß named Player of the Month and Fabian Hürzeler taking home the Manager of the Month prize.

Groß was one of two nominees from the Seagulls, alongside forward Charalampos Kostoulas, following a dazzling month that led Brighton up to third in the Premier League standings.

The midfielder had two goals and three assists to his name after seeing off Leeds United, Coventry City and Arsenal, and that does not even factor in the goal scored in the comeback victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Groß, 35, becomes the first Brighton player to ever win the award and the sixth-oldest to win it, behind only Paul Scholes, Gianfranco Zola, Cristiano Ronaldo, Teddy Sheringham and record-holder Stuart Pearce, who was two months shy of his 39th birthday in February 2001.

September 2026 Player of the Month Nominees

Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City)

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool)

Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Kevin Schade (Brentford)

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Previous Winners

Month Player Club August João Pedro Chelsea

Hürzeler Completes Brighton Clean Sweep

A big month for Fabian Hürzeler. | MB Media/Getty Images

Both individual awards are heading back to Brighton, with manager Hürzeler unsurprisingly picking up his own prize after a memorable September.

Things actually got off to a frustrating start in the shape of a 1–1 draw with Leeds, but Hürzeler could hardly have asked for a better response. A dominant, ruthless 5–0 victory over Coventry reminded the world that the Seagulls are a serious threat when at their best.

If there were still any doubters left, Brighton banished them in the 3–0 victory over Arsenal. Getting shots off against the Gunners is hard enough, but Hürzeler’s side made it look easy as they handed out the third-heaviest defeat of Arteta’s Premier League tenure and the team’s worst loss since May 2023—another 3–0 defeat to Brighton.

That form left Brighton sitting pretty in third heading into the international break, but the Seagulls will face plenty of tough tests before October comes to an end.

Early meetings with Sunderland and Crystal Palace should offer opportunities to continue their winning streak, but October ends with away trips to both Liverpool and Manchester City either side of a Carabao Cup trip away at the Etihad.

If Hürzeler wants to be in the running for next month’s award, he’s going to have to earn it the hard way.

September 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees

Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Andoni Iraola (Liverpool)

Enzo Maresca (Manchester City)

Previous Winners

Month Manager Club August Sergej Jakirović Hull City