Premier League Top Five Race: Standings and Next Four Games After Matchweek 34
With only four matches to go in the 2024–25 Premier League campaign, eight teams are fighting to finish the season in the top five to qualify for the Champions League.
Ever since Liverpool all-but wrapped up the Premier League title race against Arsenal, the battle for the top four took center stage in the English top-flight. Things got even more interesting once the Gunners secured a fifth Champions League qualification spot for England after they eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.
Now, it is not just Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea all competing to finish behind Liverpool and Arsenal, but also Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton that could potentially snag a top-five finish.
Matchweek 34 shook up the Premier League standings. Newcastle jumped into third place following their 3–0 victory over Ipswich Town and Chelsea are just one point behind Manchester City thanks to their 1–0 win over Everton. Fulham and Brighton also each secured three points against Southampton and West Ham United respectively.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Liverpool
79
33
2.
Arsenal
67
34
3.
Newcastle United
62
34
4.
Manchester City
61
34
5.
Chelsea
60
34
6.
Nottingham Forest
60
33
7.
Aston Villa
57
34
8.
Fulham
51
34
9.
Brighton
51
34
10.
Bournemouth
49
33
Here's a look at the next four fixtures for the teams battling for top five in the Premier League after Matchweek 34.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Newcastle United's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Brighton (A)
Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Sun, May 18: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal (A)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Newcastle United already won their first domestic trophy in 70 years, but the Magpies could add another huge accomplishment to their dream season if they finish in the top five.
They will have to pull out some massive results to close out their Premier League campaign, though. Upcoming matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal will be huge tests for Eddie Howe's men.
Manchester City's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Wolves (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sun, May. 18: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Manchester City put their Premier League campaign on pause this weekend to face off with Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals. When they return to league action, though, they have two favorable matches against Wolves and Southampton.
Then, the Citizens play Bournemouth and Fulham to close out the season. The Cherries already defeated Manchester City back in November, and Fulham will be desperate to collect three points to salvage what has become a poor end to their season.
Chelsea's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Fri, May 16: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest (A)
Chelsea have a tough schedule coming in May. First they face off with the soon-to-be Premier League champions and then must take a trip to St James' Park.
Manchester United will be a brief reprieve for the Blues before they clash with Nottingham Forest, another team battling to play European soccer next season.
Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Thurs, May 1: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT
Brentford (H)
Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sun, May 11: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (A)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Nottingham Forest might be in sixth place following Matchweek 34, but they have a game in hand. If the club closes out the season on a winning streak, then it can collect 15 points as opposed to their opponents, who can only secure a maximum of 12 points.
Once Nottingham Forest returns to Premier League action following the FA Cup semifinals, they have a favorable string of matches in May. Nuno Espírito Santo's men will be the favorites to take home three points against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United before they host Chelsea on May 25.
Aston Villa's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Aston Villa are another team that did not play a Premier League match this weekend due to their spot in the FA Cup semifinals. Now that Unai Emery's men are out of the Champions League, though, they must finish out the season strong if they want to return to Europe's most prestigious competition for a second consecutive year.
Matches against Fulham and Bournemouth could be a massive swing in the race for the top five, especially if Aston Villa win both.
Fulham's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Brentford (A)
Sun, May 25: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City (H)
Fulham might be nine points off of fifth-place Chelsea, but they can still make a run to overtake Aston Villa and even Nottingham Forest in the standings for a possible spot in the Europa League next season.
Fulham's match against Aston Villa will all-but decide if the Cottagers have a chance of playing European soccer in the 2025–26 campaign.
Brighton's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Wolves (A)
Mon, May 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton's once promising hopes of finishing in the top five have slowly disappeared over the last two months. Prior to their victory against West Ham, the club had collected just two points in their last five Premier League matches.
While Champions League soccer looks likely out of reach for the Seagulls, they could potentially climb their way to sixth place to secure a spot in the Europa League should they return to form. It will not be easy, though, considering they must play Newcastle and Liverpool in the coming weeks.
Bournemouth Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal (A)
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (H)
Sun, May 18: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT
Manchester City (A)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Like Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth have a game in hand that could come help the Cherries get themselves back in contention for European soccer next season. Bournemouth have a tough May schedule, though, including trips to the Emirates and the Etihad.
The good news is they end the season with a game against a relegated Leicester City side, but by then, they could already be out of contention for a top five or even top six finish.