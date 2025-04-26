SI

Premier League Top Five Race: Standings and Next Four Games After Matchweek 34

The race to qualify for the Champions League is coming down to the wire in the Premier League.

Amanda Langell

Chelsea are within striking distance of the Champions League next season.
Chelsea are within striking distance of the Champions League next season. / IMAGO/Sportimage

With only four matches to go in the 2024–25 Premier League campaign, eight teams are fighting to finish the season in the top five to qualify for the Champions League.

Ever since Liverpool all-but wrapped up the Premier League title race against Arsenal, the battle for the top four took center stage in the English top-flight. Things got even more interesting once the Gunners secured a fifth Champions League qualification spot for England after they eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Now, it is not just Newcastle United, Manchester City and Chelsea all competing to finish behind Liverpool and Arsenal, but also Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton that could potentially snag a top-five finish.

Matchweek 34 shook up the Premier League standings. Newcastle jumped into third place following their 3–0 victory over Ipswich Town and Chelsea are just one point behind Manchester City thanks to their 1–0 win over Everton. Fulham and Brighton also each secured three points against Southampton and West Ham United respectively.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Liverpool

79

33

2.

Arsenal

67

34

3.

Newcastle United

62

34

4.

Manchester City

61

34

5.

Chelsea

60

34

6.

Nottingham Forest

60

33

7.

Aston Villa

57

34

8.

Fulham

51

34

9.

Brighton

51

34

10.

Bournemouth

49

33

Here's a look at the next four fixtures for the teams battling for top five in the Premier League after Matchweek 34.

Newcastle United's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Brighton (A)

Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Sun, May 18: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Arsenal (A)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Newcastle United already won their first domestic trophy in 70 years, but the Magpies could add another huge accomplishment to their dream season if they finish in the top five.

They will have to pull out some massive results to close out their Premier League campaign, though. Upcoming matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal will be huge tests for Eddie Howe's men.

Manchester City's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Wolves (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sun, May. 18: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (H)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Fulham (A)

Manchester City put their Premier League campaign on pause this weekend to face off with Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals. When they return to league action, though, they have two favorable matches against Wolves and Southampton.

Then, the Citizens play Bournemouth and Fulham to close out the season. The Cherries already defeated Manchester City back in November, and Fulham will be desperate to collect three points to salvage what has become a poor end to their season.

Chelsea's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (A)

Fri, May 16: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Sun, May 25: 11 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest (A)

Chelsea have a tough schedule coming in May. First they face off with the soon-to-be Premier League champions and then must take a trip to St James' Park.

Manchester United will be a brief reprieve for the Blues before they clash with Nottingham Forest, another team battling to play European soccer next season.

Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Thurs, May 1: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Brentford (H)

Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sun, May 11: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (A)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Nottingham Forest might be in sixth place following Matchweek 34, but they have a game in hand. If the club closes out the season on a winning streak, then it can collect 15 points as opposed to their opponents, who can only secure a maximum of 12 points.

Once Nottingham Forest returns to Premier League action following the FA Cup semifinals, they have a favorable string of matches in May. Nuno Espírito Santo's men will be the favorites to take home three points against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United before they host Chelsea on May 25.

Aston Villa's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Aston Villa are another team that did not play a Premier League match this weekend due to their spot in the FA Cup semifinals. Now that Unai Emery's men are out of the Champions League, though, they must finish out the season strong if they want to return to Europe's most prestigious competition for a second consecutive year.

Matches against Fulham and Bournemouth could be a massive swing in the race for the top five, especially if Aston Villa win both.

Fulham's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Brentford (A)

Sun, May 25: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City (H)

Fulham might be nine points off of fifth-place Chelsea, but they can still make a run to overtake Aston Villa and even Nottingham Forest in the standings for a possible spot in the Europa League next season.

Fulham's match against Aston Villa will all-but decide if the Cottagers have a chance of playing European soccer in the 2025–26 campaign.

Brighton's Next Four Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Wolves (A)

Mon, May 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton's once promising hopes of finishing in the top five have slowly disappeared over the last two months. Prior to their victory against West Ham, the club had collected just two points in their last five Premier League matches.

While Champions League soccer looks likely out of reach for the Seagulls, they could potentially climb their way to sixth place to secure a spot in the Europa League should they return to form. It will not be easy, though, considering they must play Newcastle and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Arsenal (A)

Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (H)

Sun, May 18: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT

Manchester City (A)

Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Like Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth have a game in hand that could come help the Cherries get themselves back in contention for European soccer next season. Bournemouth have a tough May schedule, though, including trips to the Emirates and the Etihad.

The good news is they end the season with a game against a relegated Leicester City side, but by then, they could already be out of contention for a top five or even top six finish.

