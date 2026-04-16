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The Premier League’s Worst Time Wasters—Ranked

Arsenal rank as one of the division’s slowest restarters, yet they are not top.
Grey Whitebloom|
Mikel Arteta has plenty of reason to look at his watch this season.
Mikel Arteta has plenty of reason to look at his watch this season. | Catherine Ivill-AMA/Getty Images

There is a fundamental conflict at the heart of soccer. This product sold to the masses at an extortionate price as an entertainment industry is carried out by players and managers paid to simply win games—often by any means possible.

“If you have a Ferrari and I have a small car,” the two-time Premier League winner José Mourinho once mused, “to beat you in a race I have to break your wheel or put sugar in your tank.”

Time-wasting has been the dark art with a spotlight shone on it most consistently in recent years. FIFA are so hell-bent on removing this nefarious aspect of the game that they are set to introduce a series of drastic new rules at this summer’s World Cup.

The Premier League has tried to combat this seedy underside to the sport by extending the time tacked on to the end of each half. Yet, some clubs have been able to consistently while away however many minutes are put on the clock.

The Times have conducted an in-depth analysis of how much time each club spends during each different type of restart, looking specifically at when a team is winning—a crucial marker in terms of the most deliberately sinister reasons for winding down the clock.

How Every Premier League Team Wastes Time While Leading

Fourth official holding up a board.
The time added at the end of each half has grown in recent years. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Team

Corners

Direct Free-Kicks

Indirect Free-Kicks

Goal Kicks

Throw-Ins

Average Rank

Leeds

11th

1st

4th

8th

3rd

5.4

Arsenal

2nd

6th

9th

4th

8th

5.8

Burnley

1st

16th

7th

1st

6th

6.2

Brentford

6th

12th

5th

9th

2nd

6.8

Aston Villa

5th

5th

16th

6th

4th

7.2

Sunderland

8th

16th

3rd

11th

1st

7.8

Tottenham

4th

4th

6th

20th

10th

8.8

Newcastle

13th

3rd

10th

3rd

20th

9.8

Crystal Palace

3rd

16th

8th

15th

9th

10.2

Wolves

20th

13th

2nd

2nd

17th

10.8

Everton

7th

14th

12th

17th

5th

11

West Ham

16th

16th

1st

16th

7th

11.2

Man Utd

12th

11th

14th

7th

16th

12

Nottingham Forest

14th

8th

15th

13th

11th

12.2

Bournemouth

9th

7th

19th

19th

12th

13.2

Man City

17th

2nd

20th

10th

18th

13.4

Chelsea

18th

15th

11th

5th

19th

13.6

Liverpool

10th

10th

17th

18th

14th

13.8

Brighton

15th

9th

18th

14th

15th

14.2

Fulham

19th

16th

13th

12th

13th

14.6

When looking across corners, free kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins, it’s Leeds United who boast the longest average time to get the game going again while defending a lead. Daniel Farke has ironically spent a great deal of energy complaining about time-wasting from opponents, most notably taking aim after both games against Manchester City.

However, the numbers tell a different story. The Yorkshire outfit are particularly ponderous over throw-ins, sending Ethan Ampadu across for long launches into the box at any restart in the final third, as well as direct free-kicks. And for good reason: Anton Stach has already rattled in three set-piece goals this season.

Fellow promoted side Burnley have also dawdled over restarts while desperately trying to cling onto a rare lead, underscoring an understandable sense of inferiority among clubs that spent last season in the Championship. How Arsenal, the top-flight leaders and serial title challengers, find themselves in this same category is rather more eyebrow raising.

Arsenal Break Top-Six Trend With Tactics

Mikel Arteta throwing his arms forward.
Mikel Arteta has come under fire for his tactics. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Gunners have been repeatedly accused of dark arts this season. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler captured a widely held sentiment with a frazzled rant in March after losing 1–0 to Arsenal in a horribly bitty affair on the south coast. “Only one team tried to play football,” the young German coach sighed.

“I ask you one question,” Hürzeler posed to assembled media. “Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three times? You can’t control these kind of things ... therefore the Premier League has to find a rule.”

Arsenal are the only Premier League team that rank among the top half of the division for time wasted across all five types of restart. As Hürzeler pointed out, there is a particular delay when the north London outfit take corners, with only Burnley needing more time to prepare for such deliveries while they are winning.

Arteta could justifiably argue that this preparation is well spent—Arsenal comfortably lead the league for corners scored and Nicolas Jover can’t instantaneously appear on the edge of the technical area—but the club’s rivals aren’t impressed.

“No one recognizes it,” Hürzeler seethed, “but when Arsenal have a corner and they are leading, sometimes they spend over a minute just to take a corner.” Now people are noticing.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has a contract until 2027. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Time Wasted While Winning over Type of Restart

Arsenal Premier League Rank

Man City Premier League Rank

Corner

2nd

17th

Direct Free-Kick

6th

2nd

Indirect Free-Kick

9th

20th

Goal Kick

4th

10th

Throw-In

8th

18th

Intriguingly, Arsenal break the trend of elite teams when it comes to time-wasting. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all rank among the five clubs who are quickest at getting the ball back in play (along with Hürzeler’s Brighton themselves).

City serve as a telling counterpoint to Arsenal as their closest title rivals. Pep Guardiola is not entirely opposed to dead-ball tactics, recognizing it’s importance in the modern game, but is adamant that his team has other priorities.

“Of course you have to be concerned and prepared,” Guardiola mused earlier this season, “but at the same time always there are a lot of things you prepare for the game so be focused with that and you as a manager have to decide what you like to work with. And there are other things I prefer to work with.”

This balance of values is abundantly apparent on the pitch. While Arsenal have struggled for consistent fluency beyond corner kicks—a problem only heightened as title race tensions heat up—City remain the most prolific side from open play, boasting an unrivaled 52 Premier League goals from such scenarios. No team is within 10 of that lofty figure.

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Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

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