The Premier League’s Worst Time Wasters—Ranked
There is a fundamental conflict at the heart of soccer. This product sold to the masses at an extortionate price as an entertainment industry is carried out by players and managers paid to simply win games—often by any means possible.
“If you have a Ferrari and I have a small car,” the two-time Premier League winner José Mourinho once mused, “to beat you in a race I have to break your wheel or put sugar in your tank.”
Time-wasting has been the dark art with a spotlight shone on it most consistently in recent years. FIFA are so hell-bent on removing this nefarious aspect of the game that they are set to introduce a series of drastic new rules at this summer’s World Cup.
The Premier League has tried to combat this seedy underside to the sport by extending the time tacked on to the end of each half. Yet, some clubs have been able to consistently while away however many minutes are put on the clock.
The Times have conducted an in-depth analysis of how much time each club spends during each different type of restart, looking specifically at when a team is winning—a crucial marker in terms of the most deliberately sinister reasons for winding down the clock.
How Every Premier League Team Wastes Time While Leading
Team
Corners
Direct Free-Kicks
Indirect Free-Kicks
Goal Kicks
Throw-Ins
Average Rank
Leeds
11th
1st
4th
8th
3rd
5.4
Arsenal
2nd
6th
9th
4th
8th
5.8
Burnley
1st
16th
7th
1st
6th
6.2
Brentford
6th
12th
5th
9th
2nd
6.8
Aston Villa
5th
5th
16th
6th
4th
7.2
Sunderland
8th
16th
3rd
11th
1st
7.8
Tottenham
4th
4th
6th
20th
10th
8.8
Newcastle
13th
3rd
10th
3rd
20th
9.8
Crystal Palace
3rd
16th
8th
15th
9th
10.2
Wolves
20th
13th
2nd
2nd
17th
10.8
Everton
7th
14th
12th
17th
5th
11
West Ham
16th
16th
1st
16th
7th
11.2
Man Utd
12th
11th
14th
7th
16th
12
Nottingham Forest
14th
8th
15th
13th
11th
12.2
Bournemouth
9th
7th
19th
19th
12th
13.2
Man City
17th
2nd
20th
10th
18th
13.4
Chelsea
18th
15th
11th
5th
19th
13.6
Liverpool
10th
10th
17th
18th
14th
13.8
Brighton
15th
9th
18th
14th
15th
14.2
Fulham
19th
16th
13th
12th
13th
14.6
When looking across corners, free kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins, it’s Leeds United who boast the longest average time to get the game going again while defending a lead. Daniel Farke has ironically spent a great deal of energy complaining about time-wasting from opponents, most notably taking aim after both games against Manchester City.
However, the numbers tell a different story. The Yorkshire outfit are particularly ponderous over throw-ins, sending Ethan Ampadu across for long launches into the box at any restart in the final third, as well as direct free-kicks. And for good reason: Anton Stach has already rattled in three set-piece goals this season.
Fellow promoted side Burnley have also dawdled over restarts while desperately trying to cling onto a rare lead, underscoring an understandable sense of inferiority among clubs that spent last season in the Championship. How Arsenal, the top-flight leaders and serial title challengers, find themselves in this same category is rather more eyebrow raising.
Arsenal Break Top-Six Trend With Tactics
The Gunners have been repeatedly accused of dark arts this season. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler captured a widely held sentiment with a frazzled rant in March after losing 1–0 to Arsenal in a horribly bitty affair on the south coast. “Only one team tried to play football,” the young German coach sighed.
“I ask you one question,” Hürzeler posed to assembled media. “Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three times? You can’t control these kind of things ... therefore the Premier League has to find a rule.”
Arsenal are the only Premier League team that rank among the top half of the division for time wasted across all five types of restart. As Hürzeler pointed out, there is a particular delay when the north London outfit take corners, with only Burnley needing more time to prepare for such deliveries while they are winning.
Arteta could justifiably argue that this preparation is well spent—Arsenal comfortably lead the league for corners scored and Nicolas Jover can’t instantaneously appear on the edge of the technical area—but the club’s rivals aren’t impressed.
“No one recognizes it,” Hürzeler seethed, “but when Arsenal have a corner and they are leading, sometimes they spend over a minute just to take a corner.” Now people are noticing.
Time Wasted While Winning over Type of Restart
Arsenal Premier League Rank
Man City Premier League Rank
Corner
2nd
17th
Direct Free-Kick
6th
2nd
Indirect Free-Kick
9th
20th
Goal Kick
4th
10th
Throw-In
8th
18th
Intriguingly, Arsenal break the trend of elite teams when it comes to time-wasting. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all rank among the five clubs who are quickest at getting the ball back in play (along with Hürzeler’s Brighton themselves).
City serve as a telling counterpoint to Arsenal as their closest title rivals. Pep Guardiola is not entirely opposed to dead-ball tactics, recognizing it’s importance in the modern game, but is adamant that his team has other priorities.
“Of course you have to be concerned and prepared,” Guardiola mused earlier this season, “but at the same time always there are a lot of things you prepare for the game so be focused with that and you as a manager have to decide what you like to work with. And there are other things I prefer to work with.”
This balance of values is abundantly apparent on the pitch. While Arsenal have struggled for consistent fluency beyond corner kicks—a problem only heightened as title race tensions heat up—City remain the most prolific side from open play, boasting an unrivaled 52 Premier League goals from such scenarios. No team is within 10 of that lofty figure.
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Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.