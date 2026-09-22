Ranked: Man Utd Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

Manchester United completed four first-team signings during the summer transfer window, specifically targeting a midfield rebuild a year after reconstructing the forward line.

Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea, with Youri Tielemans following from Aston Villa and then Carlos Baleba completing the business by arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion.

A total of $207.2 million (£155 million) was committed to those three transfers, with veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow also picked up from the free-agent market.

Central midfield had been identified last season as a position seriously lacking depth, made worse by Casemiro’s decision to move on at the end of his contract and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury. The rebuild means Michael Carrick has four senior specialists for the two positions, as well as emerging academy graduate Tyler Fletcher and the possibility of Bruno Fernandes dropping back from No. 10.

During the summer, the Red Devils additionally recruited Tynan Thompson, Cristian Orozco and Kit Margetson for the U-21s, with a view to potentially breaking into the first team.

Thompson stands the best chance of doing that this season, with his capture from Tottenham Hotspur likened to Ayden Heaven moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2025. The winger was given ‘List A’ status for the Champions League league phase, at least opening the door for him, but none of the junior trio have yet made it into a senior matchday squad.

4. Carlos Baleba

Man Uts fans are yet to see Carlos Baleba in action. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Appearances: 0



The only reason for Baleba to come in bottom of the rankings at this stage is because he hasn’t played. The Cameroon international was recuperating from an ankle injury at the time his $93.6 million (£70 million) transfer was agreed, having missed Brighton’s entire preseason, and has spent his first few weeks as a Manchester United player continuing that recovery.



Baleba featured on the bench for the first time in the 1–1 draw against Fulham immediately prior to the international break and his debut is expected when the Premier League resumes in October. The 22-year-old could then potentially shoot straight to first place, given that the team lacks a defensive midfielder of his type of break up play and protect.

3. Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow conceded three times on his debut. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances: 1



Darlow wasn’t signed with the expectation that he would generally play. Senne Lammens nailed down his position as starting goalkeeper last season and United needed an experienced replacement for departing backup Altay Bayındır, who is warming the bench for Celta Vigo.



So far, the 35-year-old’s sole appearance came in the Carabao Cup against Brighton. Unless Lammens gets injured, it’s unlikely he’ll make many more.

2. Andrey Santos

The Brazilian is primarily a backup. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances: 5



Bought for a not insignificant $66.8 million (£50 million), Santos arrived as the midfielder who could do a bit of everything but is perhaps finding that his place is as the ultimate utility backup. He is an accomplished passer, just not as much as Tielemans or Kobbie Mainoo. He can also screen and protect defensively, but falls short of Baleba’s skillset.



The Brazilian featured heavily during preseason when Carrick didn’t have the luxury of a full squad and started the first Premier League game of the campaign when Mainoo had only been back in training for a week following a delayed post-World Cup vacation.



Santos started in the Carabao Cup, but his three other appearances totaling 42 minutes have all come from the bench. Still, his real value ought to come to the fore when a heavily congested schedule, flipping between the Premier League and Champions League, really takes hold in October.

1. Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has been an immediate starter. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



United fans were stunned that Tielemans, proven in the Premier League and European competitions over many years, was available so relatively cheaply during the summer. A $46.8 million (£35 million) release clause seemed like an oversight from Aston Villa, while Tottenham Hotspur spent almost three times that on Sandro Tonali.



Tielemans has started all seven United games across three competitions so far this season, giving a clear indication of the importance Carrick places on him. Fewer than 5% of Premier League players this season have made more line-breaking passes (94) than the Belgian across five rounds of league matches, while he also ranks in the top 10% for completed passes (314) and defensive recoveries (25).



He is yet to score, but fans will often shout ‘SHOOOOT!’ at Tielemans when he has the ball around the edge of the box, knowing that long-range goals are a big part of his arsenal.



When Baleba is fully fit, it will be interesting to see what the manager’s most regular midfield pairing will be, because one of Baleba, Mainoo or Tielemans will ultimately have to miss out. Striking the best balance will be key.