Raphinha Continues to Make a Mockery of 2026 Ballon d’Or Snub

Barcelona might not have a senior, natural center forward in their ranks, but they do have the new Pichichi race leader. It’s not Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres or Julián Alvarez—it’s Raphinha.

The Brazilian, who now dons the captain’s armband for the defending Spanish champions, has seamlessly filled the gap in Hansi Flick’s attack, almost like he’s been a No. 9 all his life. Suddenly, there’s no longer panic or fear sweeping through Catalonia after a striker-less summer transfer window.

Raphinha is producing more than Barcelona could dream. The 29-year-old already has nine goals and three assists in seven league matches, overtaking back-to-back Pichichi Trophy winner Kylian Mbappé in the scoring charts.

There has not been a game in 2026–27 in which Raphinha has not recorded a goal contribution. He’s bagged braces against Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Feyenoord, tallied two assists against Levante and scored a hat-trick against Racing Santander. He also found the back of the net against Athletic Club and Valencia.

Raphinha is undoubtely the best player in Spain right now, a crown he wore in 2024–25 as well. Yet he was left off the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Logic Behind Raphinha’s Ballon d’Or Snub

Hamstring injuries disrupted Raphinha’s 2025–26. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It wasn’t a massive shock when Raphinha was not nominated for soccer’s most prestigious individual award this year. The forward had an injury-riddled 2025–26, keeping him on the sidelines for some of Barcelona and Brazil’s biggest matches.

Raphinha missed the first Clásico of the season, as well as Barcelona’s Champions League quarterfinal tie with Atlético Madrid and the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie with Diego Simeone’s men. All three ended in despair for the Catalans.

Things didn’t go much better for Brazil. Raphinha’s hamstring injury flared up yet again in the summer and limited him to just two group stage appearances at the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side went on to crash out in the round of 16 against Norway.

Still, despite missing so much time and struggling for fitness, Raphinha ended last season with 21 goals and seven assists for Barcelona. When healthy, he was a vital part of the club’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup title defenses.

But the voters ultimately did not view Raphinha as one of the best 30 players in the world last season.

A Familar Feeling

Lamine Yamal (right) upstaged Raphinha (left) at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Being overlooked or underappreciated is nothing new for Raphinha. The Brazil international put together a record-breaking 2024–25 campaign at Barcelona and all it earned him was a fifth-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.

Raphinha tallied 34 goals and 22 assists for the Catalans, carrying the team to a domestic treble and the Champions League semifinals. Yet the club threw their support behind Lamine Yamal, who ended that same campaign with 18 goals and 21 assists—and only nine goals came in La Liga.

The Ballon d’Or voters ultimately felt the same, championing Yamal to a runners-up finish last year. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha and former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah also finished ahead of Raphinha.

“I deserved to have been in first place for what I delivered in the season, for the titles I won, for the numbers I achieved, and for everything I delivered on the field, I think I deserved to win,” Raphinha later said about the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

At the bare minimum, he “expected to be at least in the top three.”

Just one year after that controversial fifth-place finish, Raphinha is not even in the top 30.

The Quest for 2027 Ballon d’Or Is Well Underway

Raphinha has his sights set on the Ballon d’Or. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

After two years of Ballon d’Or disappointments, Raphinha has come out in 2026–27 with a point to prove. He is far and away the most in-form player in La Liga and arguably in Europe.

Raphinha’s success has led Barcelona to sole possession of first place in the Spanish top-flight. Flick’s men have won all six of their opening league games, scoring 28 goals along the way. The club also won its Champions League league phase opener 5–1 against Feyenoord.

“It is always important to think that there is something you need to improve,” Raphinha said of his impressive start after Barcelona thrashed Racing 7–2 on Thursday. “I will never tell you that I am doing fine or that I am at my best level; I always try to improve as much as I can.

“I can probably give a little more to the team than I am giving at the moment. I am happy with the goals and the victory, which is the most important thing.”

If Raphinha fufils his goal and unlocks another gear this season, Barcelona could not only win La Liga for the third consectiuve season, but also finally get over the line in the Champions League.

Then surely, the Ballon d’Or will be in his sights.