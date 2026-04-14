‘Ready to Die’—Dominik Szoboszlai’s PSG Warning After Apology to Liverpool Fans

Liverpool must overcome a two-goal disadvantage against holders Paris Saint-Germain to keep their Champions League dreams alive, a mighty mission that Dominik Szoboszlai admitted he’s “ready to die” in order to achieve it.

A timid Liverpool looked miles of PSG’S level in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday. However, the wasteful Parisians could only take a 2–0 lead to the second leg in Anfield, where the Reds will look to add yet another miraculous comeback to their long list of magical European nights.

“We’re going to go all in, we’re going to give our best,” Szoboszlai said ahead of the second leg. “From minute one until minute hopefully 90, because it can be enough, but even if it goes even more, 120, 125 [minutes].

“So, I’m ready to die on the pitch tomorrow, I think I can speak for all of the players because we want it so bad, we’ve worked for it so bad. And in one game anything can happen at Anfield.”

Any hopes Liverpool have of avoiding elimination at the hands of Luis Enrique’s side for the second season in a row rests on them delivering their best performance of the season. Szoboszlai, who’s been the best player for Arne Slot’s side in 2025–26 will be crucial for any chance of success and the Hungary international is ready for the big occasion.

Szobozlai Believes in Completing Career’s ‘Biggest Comeback’

Szoboszlai has no doubts Liverpool have what it takes. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Many give Liverpool little-to-no chance of overturning the tie against PSG, but Szoboszlai is confident in the Reds’ ability to deliver in the face of massive adversity.

“Personally, I believe completely because I know what we are able to do,” he said. “I know what kind of players we have, I know what kind of mentality we have and we showed it many times. Maybe not every time, but many times and that's what we need tomorrow from the start of the game.

“Of course, it will be one of the biggest comebacks in my career, probably. Especially with Liverpool against PSG in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after [being] 2-0 down. I can say it will be the biggest comeback of my career.

“We need to go all in and we need to give everything that is possible. At the end of the game if you say to yourself you gave everything and still we didn't go through, then you can still keep your chin up and say we tried it.”

Szoboszlai is also well aware of how crucial the Anfield crowd could be to give the Reds an added advantage in the second leg, which is why he also addressed Liverpool fans on the eve of the match.

Szoboszlai Apologizes to Liverpool Fans, Urges Them to Believe

Szoboszlai cleared the air with Liverpool fans. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Hungarian was involved in controversy following Liverpool’s humbling 4–0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals not two weeks ago. Liverpool supporters voiced their frustrations at the players following the match and a visibly frustrated Szoboszlai responded by shrugging his arms and gesturing at his own away support.

A little over a week later, Szoboszlai apologized to the fans and described the situation as a misunderstanding.

“To make it clear, maybe it was a misunderstanding between me and the fans,” the midfielder said. “I didn't mean it in a bad way. Obviously, I know what the fans mean for this club and what this club means for the fans as well. As a player, we know we do everything for them as well as we do for us.

“If it was a misunderstanding, then I apologize, but they can feel also that I'm not feeling better than them. I'm feeling exactly the same way like they do and to make it clear that I am with them and we are with them and I think hopefully they are with us as well.”

Anfield is one of the most intimidating away grounds in Europe. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

After turning the page on the incident, the 25-year-old midfielder once again highlighted just how important of a role Liverpool’s rocking Anfield support will play in Tuesday’s second leg.

“Anfield is going to make a big impact tomorrow,” Szoboszlai admitted. “We saw it many times during this season, last season and in the past, for sure. So yeah, it's going to be not only 11 players or the subs who come in, it's going to be the whole stadium.

“We know what it feels like, how it feels to be playing for Liverpool, playing in front of these fans and playing in Anfield. I think we don't need any more motivation. We know what it feels.

“As I said, we do really need everybody for what we have to do. I still surely believe there is a big opportunity tomorrow.”

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