Real Madrid Near Sale of Long-Term Arsenal Transfer Target—Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sell coveted young defender Víctor Valdepeñas to Fiorentina for around €8 million ($9 million).

The 19-year-old came through the academy system at Madrid and has made one senior appearance for the first team, in the La Liga victory over Alavés back in December 2025.

Fabrizo Romano reports that Valdepeñas has signed a contract with Fiorentina until 2031, while Real Madrid “maintain 50% sell-on clause and future control in case of any bids.”

Prior to his move to Italy, Valdepeñas had been touted as a transfer target for Premier League winners Arsenal. The likes of AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund had also been linked.

Back in February, reports in Spain claimed that Arsenal held a strong interest in the left-footed defender, who can operate centrally as well as at left back, or even in midfield.

AS described the rising star by writing: “His aerial ability (courtesy of his 1.88m height) stands out, and thanks to his imposing physique, he’s a good winner of duels, allowing the defense to push high up the pitch, to press as high as possible and pin opponents back. A 19-year-old Swiss Army knife who fits right in at London. And anywhere else.”

Madrid Are the Masters at Maximizing Value

Real Madrid have made passive income from Víctor Muñoz’s sale this summer. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Valdepeñas’s move to Fiorentina marks the latest in a long line of Real Madrid talented academy products being sold, with their retained rights. In recent years, Los Blancos have become particularly adept at maximizing value from players deemed not ready, or not good enough, for the first team.

Though the exact details of Valdepeñas’s deal are not publicly known, sell-on clauses and other arrangements have been baked into transfers for several young stars now thriving around Europe, including the likes of Nico Paz, whose rights were sold to Como for €60 million ($68 million) in a complex arrangement this summer, with a buyback clause of €80 million ($91 million).

In addition this summer, Madrid are said to have banked as much as €20 million ($23 million) from Víctor Muñoz’s sale from Osasuna to Liverpool, €12.5 million ($14 million) from Álvaro Rodríguez’s transfer from Elche to Bournemouth, €15 million ($17 million) for Mario Gila to AC Milan and €3.5 million ($4 million) for Mario Martín’s move to Getafe.

Fran García’s recent move to Real Betis has brought in more revenue as a direct sale.

In terms of incomings, Madrid have brought in Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté on free transfers, while Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries have also joined from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively. At least one more defender and a midfielder are expected to join new manager José Mourinho’s first-team roster before the close of the transfer window.

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