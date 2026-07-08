Real Madrid’s Stars Are Shining at the World Cup—What It Means for Next Season

The stars are out at this World Cup, and none are shining any more brightly than those from Real Madrid.

Whether that is a surprising, welcome, confusing or frustrating reality depends on your perspective, but what is undeniable is that Los Blancos’s finest are making names for themselves in North America.

As it stands, 14 Superior Player of the Match awards have gone to Real Madrid players—more than for players of any other club. Los Blancos’s stars also lead the way with number of goals scored at the tournament to date (16).

Kylian Mbappé is in the Golden Boot race, while Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz and new signing Marc Cucurella are among those also hitting top form. Vinícius Júnior too was Brazil’s brightest spark before being knocked out by Norway, while Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries and even Federico Valverde have had their moments.

Real Madrid players showcasing immense talent for their country with smiles on their faces will be a very welcome sight for fans after a bitterly disappointing domestic season that ended trophyless and in disarray, with civil war breaking out in the locker room. There will be frustration that Madrid couldn’t create the conditions for these same players to thrive in 2025–26, but also hope that this is a sign of things to come when they return to Valdebebas for preseason.

So, what lessons can Real Madrid learn from this for next season?

Mbappé Needs a Mission

Kylian Mbappé has now scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Mbappé hit the ground sprinting, with two goals in France’s group stage opener against Senegal and has only failed to find the net once—against Norway, where he turned provider with a pair of assists.

France’s captain has not only a Golden Boot in his sights, but a third straight World Cup final and the (very real) prospect of becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Mbappé scores goals. This much, we know. Despite an underwhelming season overall in 2025–26, the forward still scored 42 times in 44 games. What Madrid must work on harnessing next season is the level of fight he shows in a France shirt and put it to work in relentless pursuit of his first La Liga title and Champions League.

Bellingham and Vinícius Jr’s Main-Character Energy

Jude Bellingham thrives in the spotlight. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Madrid’s two other great attacking lights have lit up the World Cup so far as well, with Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior taking center stage for England and Brazil.

Often restricted and out of position for Madrid last season, Bellingham has thrived as England’s all-action, box-crashing attacking midfielder, playing off Harry Kane. It looks like a position tailor-made for him to continue in new manager José Mourinho’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Vinícius Jr too often looked like Brazil’s only source of inspiration during an insipid campaign, scoring four across the group stages against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, while he almost bagged one of the goals of the tournament in the round of 32 against Japan with a twisting run and shot.

He completed a match-high number of dribbles in the defeat to Norway and might, too, have had the assist of the tournament had Endrick finished the chance he laid on a plate with the contest poised at 0–0.

Seeing Bellingham and Vinícius thrive is a reminder that their world-class abilities just need the right set up. Finding space for them alongside Mbappé remains the challenge.

Encouraging Signs Elsewhere

Cucurella has been one of the tournament’s standout full backs. | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Morocco’s run to the last eight has been powered, in part, by Brahim Díaz’s form, with the Madrid man playing a key role again for his country.

Like with Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinícius, the 26-year-old Díaz takes on a starring role for his country as one of Morocco’s biggest names, but has played provider this summer— only France’s Michael Olise has more than his four assists this tournament.

With Rodrygo still out of action for the foreseeable future and Madrid warned off signing a Galáctico like Olise, Díaz could be ready to make a play to hold down the position as the club’s starting right winger.

In addition, Thibaut Courtois has continued to showcase why he is considered one of the very best goalkeepers in the world as Belgium march on into the quaterfinals, while new fullback Marc Cucurella has been a key part of the only team yet to concede a single goal at the tournament.

More Signings Still to Come?

Ayyoub Bouaddi is catching the eye. | MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s summer rebuild is in full swing, with Cucurella joined by Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konaté—three men who have had more forgettable World Cup experiences, admittedly.

There are likely to be more additions before the transfer window closes and there is no club that loves signing up World Cup breakout stars like Real Madrid.

Moroccan wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is among those who has been linked, as have the likes of Felix Nmecha, Rodri and Olise.

Whatever happens, the challenge for Mourinho and the Madrid hierarchy will be keeping the good vibes going after July 19.

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