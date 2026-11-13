‘Resentment’—Michael Carrick’s Reaction As Details of Man Utd Firing Emerge

Michael Carrick has reportedly been left “hurt” and “frustrated” by Manchester United following the brutal and disorganized manner of his dismissal from the Old Trafford hot seat.

The 45-year-old was eventually fired on Thursday morning as a result of an utterly disastrous start to the campaign for the Red Devils, but reports of his sacking emerged as early as Monday, alongside details of the club’s pursuit of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite his impending exit, Carrick was forced to take first-team training on Tuesday and Wednesday, with most of the club’s senior players having already jetted off to join their national teams for the November break.

The Telegraph has revealed further details about the nature of Carrick’s firing. Seemingly, the club’s CEO, Omar Berrada, and director of football, Jason Wilcox, were briefly in contact with Carrick at the beginning of the week, before journeying to Monaco to hold crunch talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

MORE ON MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S IMMINENT ARRIVAL AT MAN UTD

Berrada and Wilcox then returned to Manchester on Wednesday, before giving Carrick his marching orders face-to-face the following day. But, naturally considering the circumstances, the former Middlesbrough manager has been left harboring “some resentment” following his haphazard dismissal.

United‘s hierarchy reportedly “understand his frustrations” over the protracted process and “regret” the news leaking prematurely. However, rather remarkably, they felt they were as “transparent as could be in the circumstances.”

To fire Carrick and his coaching staff, the club will be forced to pay approximately £5 million ( $6.6 million), and a further £7 million ($10 million) will be paid to release Pochettino from his contract with the USMNT.

“Simply Disgusting”—Gary Neville Lambasts Man Utd

Gary Neville has backed his former Man Utd teammate. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Support for Carrick has come from a likely source as his former United and England teammate Gary Neville launched an incredible tirade condemning how the club handled the situation.

“In the last 24–48 hours, it’s been spectacularly bad to be in Monaco as an executive and an owner whilst your manager, who’s a club legend, is taking training on the pitch and simultaneously approaching the U.S. Soccer Federation to approach Mauricio Pochettino,” Neville fumed on Sky Sports News.

“It’s just quite simply disgusting. That falls well below the standard of what you would expect in any other business, in any other industry. It would be constructive dismissal and you’d be getting sued.

“The optics of being in Monaco whilst the team, the staff, the people who are running the club on a day-to-day basis are in Manchester, it’s just not good and it reflects badly on the leadership. I don’t think anybody comes out of this well at all.”

Carrick masterminded United’s resurgence as interim manager with his back-to-basics approach last season, leaning heavily on positive vibes and simple instructions to rejuvenate a group of his players which were left exhausted by the tactical complexities of Ruben Amorim’s system.

However, after just three wins from 15 matches this season and with United sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League, there was really no choice but to part ways with Carrick—even if the situation was handled appallingly.